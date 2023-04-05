KEY WEST, Iowa — Tiffany and Jeff Amico stood side by side on a recent afternoon, gazing at the remains of their former Key West home.
One arched doorway of what once had been a three-car garage stood alone on the house’s foundation, with a pile of rubble sloping down the hill behind it. Tables, chairs, drywall and bricks — even a spiral staircase — lay scattered around the yard, surrounding a blackened, heavily smoke-damaged basement-level garage.
“Things that (we’ve) had our whole lives are now gone,” Jeff said.
A fire that started in the late evening on March 25 and continued to flare over the next two days destroyed the 8216 Wildlife Ridge home where the Amico family has lived for two years after moving from Las Vegas, Nev.
In the wake of the fire, friends, family members and co-workers have launched fundraisers and donated supplies to support Jeff, Tiffany, their three children and Tiffany’s mother, who lives with the family.
“The support we’ve received has been unbelievable,” Tiffany said.
The fire started around 9 p.m. March 25, while Tiffany and Jeff were eating a late dinner.
Tiffany’s mother had left earlier that day to see her sister in Colorado, and Tiffany’s son Jorden was in Florida visiting his grandparents. He was due to return home the next day, his 15th birthday.
Tiffany’s older son, Deven, 17, was home, as was the couple’s 8-year-old daughter, Braylen. She was playing downstairs with a friend who planned to spend the night.
The girls were doing gymnastics, so when Tiffany and Jeff heard a sudden, loud noise, they assumed they knew the cause.
“It sounded like somebody had hit the wall or kicked the wall downstairs, so we kind of waited to hear crying, to be honest, but we didn’t hear anything,” Tiffany said. “I went over to check on her, calling down, ‘Are you OK?’ and she goes, ‘Yeah, we don’t know what that was.’”
Tiffany went downstairs to investigate while Jeff went outside. They realized at about the same time that smoke was issuing from the small garage underneath the house, which connected to the basement through a hallway.
Tiffany called 911 and hurried the girls out of the house. Deven scooped up the family’s Labrador retriever, Autumn, who was cowering in a corner, to carry her outside.
A neighbor arrived to assist the family while Jeff and Deven opened the lower garage door to see if anything could be done.
“We went to see if we could grab fire extinguishers, but … we couldn’t locate what we needed, and it was just fully engulfed at that point,” Jeff said.
Firefighters soon arrived and battled the blaze, which had spread through the house, for about six hours. Meanwhile, the entire family was checked by ambulance staff, and Jeff and Deven were transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.
“(Tiffany) had to watch our house burn while our son and I were at the hospital, wondering what’s going on,” Jeff said. “On the ambulance ride, we kept hearing them calling for more support from other fire departments.”
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, and Tiffany expressed her thanks to the firefighters for their hard work.
Emergency responders eventually got the flames under control, but the Amicos were told that several hot spots likely remained.
The family “sat guard with a garden hose” for a few hours, Tiffany said, then went down the road to a family member’s house to shower and regroup, leaving a friend to watch the house. By 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, the structure had blazed up again, and fire departments were called to the scene once more.
Jeff said hot spots continued to flare up throughout Sunday. Firefighters struggled to completely extinguish them, as they largely were located between walls, and the floors of the house had collapsed, making access difficult.
“They had to fight everything from the exterior, through the windows and the open spots in the roof. They just couldn’t get to where the hot spots were without jeopardizing their safety,” he said.
On Monday, March 27, the family went to Davenport to purchase clothes. While there, they got a call that their home was once again fully engulfed.
“That’s when the roof collapsed,” Tiffany said. “They had everybody out here again with ladder trucks and finally just said, ‘We have to bring out an excavator to get it down and get all the hot spots so this doesn’t keep happening.’”
Key West Fire Chief Chris Tigges said Tuesday that the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
Aside from a few totes stored in the upper garage, which included some of Tiffany’s mother’s belongings and old pictures, the family lost virtually all their belongings, from their daughter’s cell phone and stuffed animals to their son’s “dream car,” a 1986 Nissan 300ZX.
They expressed gratitude to friends, family members and the Red Cross, who helped provide them with funds, food, clothing and other necessities.
“Our daughter didn’t even have shoes on when she ran out of the house,” Jeff said.
The Amicos currently are staying with family and seeking a place to rent while they rebuild their house.
“We love this neighborhood, and we’re going to rebuild in this same exact spot as soon as we possibly can,” Jeff said. “Every single one of our neighbors have asked if we need a place to stay. This community and this neighborhood are amazing.”
