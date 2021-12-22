The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Papa John’s Pizza, 3301 Pennsylvania Ave., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $2,403 at about 7:40 p.m. Monday at the restaurant.
  • Best Buy, 801 Wacker Drive, reported the theft of items worth $4,500 at about 5:15 p.m. Monday at the store.
  • Kelly L. Ostrander, 51, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 711, reported $3,921 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between 5 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Rhomberg Avenue.

