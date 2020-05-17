After weeks at home not knowing when she would be able to return to her Hoover Elementary School classroom or her students, Kristal Schaul became restless and knew she needed an outlet.
In order to keep herself busy, she started a home improvement project in her laundry room where she added a coat rack and new shoe bench.
But the day the decision was made to extend school closures for the rest of the year, Schaul was overcome with anxiety.
She had to get her frustrations out, so she picked up a crowbar and decided to destroy her fireplace mantle.
“I love my job,” Schaul said. “I was very frustrated not being able to be with my kids every day. I feel my daughter’s pain because she’s a senior (in high school). My kids are fifth-graders, and they are having anxiety because they are ending their elementary school life.”
Schaul said ripping apart the mantle did help ease the tension she was feeling and also gave her a break from a day of staring at her computer, answering emails and creating online assignments for her fifth-grade students.
“We are on emails all day long and doing professional development, but when I need a break, I needed to do something more hands on,” she said. “It was kind of a culmination of I really hate this fireplace, and I really need some energy release because I was upset.”
Katie Krasnodemski said her bathroom project started after she found out about the $1,200 stimulus check the government would be sending out as part of its economic-relief plan.
At first, she planned to put the money toward adding a front porch on her house, but when the bids came in over budget, she decided to redo her bathroom instead.
“It was nice to not feel rushed,” Krasnodemski said. “I could go paint on my lunch break. With everything closed, it’s kind of hard to keep yourself busy. It’s definitely been interesting. I would say I did like 95% of our shopping online and then just picked up our orders.”
While stuck at home social distancing, Kay Munson said she and her husband Mark decided to begin a few home improvement projects, starting with their kitchen.
First they repainted the walls, then they replaced the pulls on cabinets and started doing their own electrical work. Soon, they will replace the flooring with a new laminate material they recently purchased online, Munson said.
“We have a big family, and right now we don’t get to see any of them,” she said. “A lot of our time was spent going to our grandchildren’s games and school stuff. All things we can’t do, we are replacing that with what we can do.”
Munson said next they will move on to the bedroom where they plan to paint and replace a ceiling fan. She said they will most likely wait to pick out new carpeting until they feel safe about going into stores again.
“Basically, we are updating (the house) because we have time to do it,” Munson said.
As the head of the maintenance department at the University of Dubuque, Lorjean Tranel was put on a schedule where she only went into work every other week. During her downtime, she and her husband, Cody, decided to get a jump start on the home renovations they had been planning.
“I was staining and varnishing (doors) and getting the walls painted and my husband put them all in,” Tranel said. “He’s a carpenter so it works out really well.”
Tranel said they have been plugging away at their home renovations for the past month.
“We just ordered the doors, and they came in at a perfect time when I was going to be off,” she said. “It worked out great.”