DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County supervisors recently approved four resolutions to borrow money in order to fund capital purchases for county government or to make repairs and perform maintenance to county buildings.
The county will borrow $400,000 for capital asset purchases for the highway department, as well as $100,000 to replace a boiler at the county courthouse in Darlington.
Also approved is borrowing $245,000 for maintenance and information technology projects for county government, in addition to $75,000 for new squad vehicles for the fleet of the sheriff’s department.
The projects and capital purchases were included in the 2021 county budget approved last month.