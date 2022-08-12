DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For many, Thursday night at the Field of Dreams represented a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I grew up in this area (in Maquoketa, Iowa), and I remember the movie being filmed here,” said Casey Maxted, now of Iowa City. “This is my first trip back since I was a kid. This is a bucket-list type of item.”
Thousands descended on Dyersville on Thursday for the second-ever Major League Baseball game at the iconic Field of Dreams site. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played at a temporary 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the original movie site.
“It’s weird,” said Walt Kelsey, of Cincinnati. “You’re driving out here, and you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You think, ‘Are they actually going to play a nationally-broadcasted game here?’ But it’s beautiful.”
Kelsey said he drove up to Dyersville the night before with his family.
“This is a dream trip,” Kelsey said. “We’re blessed to be here. I was 8 years old when the movie was filmed, and those sports movies that stood the test of time, ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Hoosiers,’ those were the soundtrack to my childhood.”
Kelsey said he was there to cheer for the Reds with his 12-year-old son, Walter. Kelsey noted he surprised his son with the tickets Wednesday night.
“He had never seen the movie before until this week, and now he’s seen it two or three times,” Kelsey said of his son.
Matt Morgan, of Indianapolis, said he liked hearing the whispers of phrases from the movie, such as “If you build it, they will come,” when walking through the corn to the stadium.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said, gesturing to the stadium. “It’s much more than I expected.”
Prior to the game, the sounds of dozens of balls hitting gloves could be heard as families “had a catch,” emulating the 1989 “Field of Dreams” film.
Brian Valdez, of Chicago, took photos peeking out of the corn at the movie site. He said he loved watching the “Field of Dreams” movie as a kid, and seeing the site in person made his memories of the movie screen a reality.
“The tickets were a bit pricey, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “Who knows when my Cubbies will be back. I’ve watched the Cubs win the World Series, and now I get to see them playing at the Field of Dreams. It’s awesome.”
Derek Duncan, of Lake City, Iowa, donned both a Cubs shirt and cowboy hat to the game.
“WGN was one of five channels we got on TV growing up, so we always watched the Cubs play,” he said. “This is the closest we’re going to get to seeing them play.”
Jack Muething, 15, of Cincinnati, said he was most hoping for a Reds win on Thursday night.
“I was so excited, just so excited (when I found out about getting Field of Dreams tickets),” he said. “It’s been great. They really did it all right with how they had the movie site set up with cornhole and stuff.”
Erich Strudemeyer, of Barrington, Ill., and his 14-year-old son, Elliot, were in Dyersville for the first time to root for the Cubs.
“I’m excited to be here,” Elliot said. “Definitely seeing the movie site is so cool.”
Janelle Rettig and Robin Butler, of Iowa City, donned Cubs jerseys for the game.
“It’s just been an Iowa icon destination for a long time,” Rettig said of the movie site. “Every time family comes to visit, they want to come here.”
The two said they enjoyed following along with all of the Cubs’ players tweets on Thursday to see their reactions to the Field of Dreams.
“I feel like this takes all the business out of baseball and brings the game back to pure joy,” Butler said of the event.
