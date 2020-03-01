Dubuque City Council members on Monday, March 2, are expected to weigh for the third time in eight years whether to allow leashed dogs and cats in most city parks.
“Dubuque has had a trial run of allowing leashed pets in at least eight different areas for the past six and a half years with minimal issues,” Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission wrote in a letter to City Council members recommending a change to the city’s animal control ordinance. “We believe ... allowing leashed pets in the majority of city parks will enhance the Dubuque experience and allow Dubuque to become a more inclusive city for pet owners.”
Several council members, including Brett Shaw and Ric Jones, in the past have voiced their support for allowing pets in more and possibly all city parks. Meanwhile, some others and the mayor are lukewarm on the proposal, due to its large scope.
In recent years, council members have not been open to sweeping changes, choosing instead to open some trails and six of 48 city parks — notably A.Y. McDonald Park — to leashed dogs and cats.
“Parks are for citizens, I think, first,” Mayor Roy Buol said.
Both he and Council Member David Resnick said the ordinance is too broad and should be amended to keep Eagle Point, Murphy and Flora parks free of pets.
“I think our major, family-oriented parks, where there are going to be a lot of kids, should remain pet-free,” Buol said. “A year from now, we can revisit it and see how it’s worked out in other park areas. I’m not impressed right now from what I’ve heard from citizens about the parks and trails we have opened to pets.”
Buol noted the ordinance lacks an enforcement mechanism to deter dangerous, unvaccinated or untagged dogs from being brought into city parks.
“We have to figure out how we can change people’s behavior to make it a positive experience for people who don’t own pets,” he said. “I think it’s a public safety issue.”
Opponents have raised concerns about waste disposal and safety with dogs and children running around in the same area, and some suggest adding another dog park as an alternative.
Proponents argue dogs are part and parcel of family life for locals and visitors alike, with dog-friendly recreation opportunities increasingly seen as an expected city and quality-of-life amenity.
While “a good step forward” to make the city more pet-friendly, Resnick said the city should retain “three easily identified places” in different areas of town “where people can go and enjoy the parks without pets.”
“I think that’s inclusive to other people in Dubuque who really enjoy the parks, but don’t enjoy dogs and cats,” he said.
Dog owner and Council Member Danny Sprank said he intends to request Eagle Point Park be added to the list where pets would not be permitted.
“It’s a recreational space with pavilions, where families have events and where families have food,” Sprank said. “And I envision a dog plowing through a table with food. The other parks where we would allow pets doesn’t bother me. I want to continue to see Dubuque be welcoming to new neighbors, including pet owners. I don’t want to be exclusionary.”
Under the proposed ordinance:
- Dogs and cats would be allowed in most parks, trails and city-owned public spaces.
- Properties in which pets would not be permitted include Bunker Hill Golf Course, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, both Sutton and Flora swimming pools, Veterans Memorial Plaza, fenced-in sporting areas, buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and children’s recreational areas.
- Dogs and cats would need to be leashed. Any unleashed animals found on city property could be impounded. The proposed ordinance also states owners must pick up and dispose of their pets’ waste.
- Unleashed dogs would be allowed in the city’s pet park. Unleashed pets also would be allowed at John G. Bergfeld Recreation Area, but only for out-and-back exercise at the pond. Dogs would have to be on a leash in that area at other times.
- Service animals used by persons with disabilities would not be subject to the ordinance
City Manager Mike Van Milligen has recommended increasing a part-time animal control position to full time and allocating $15,000 in next year’s city budget for educational signs and pet waste disposal stations. And city staff is working with a local dog trainer on an educational campaign to teach responsible pet ownership, said Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
If approved, the ordinance would take effect July 1.