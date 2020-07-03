The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stephen P. Marshall, 30, of Holy Cross, Iowa, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Foye Street in Dubuque on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted Stacy J. Heacock, 34, of rural Dubuque, in Dubuque while a child was present.
- Jennifer J. Wagner, 46, of 795 Montcrest St., reported $600 worth of fraud between 1 and 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.