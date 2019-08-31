In their 10 years on earth, Sam and Sassie never have been apart.
The schnauzer mixes, current residents of Dubuque Regional Humane Society, had lived long, happy lives with one family. And they seemed destined to spend their twilight years in a loving home.
Then, tragedy struck.
“Their owners were, unfortunately, killed in a car accident,” said Amanda Shaffer, shelter manager for the Dubuque humane society. “They’ve been together since they were puppies. And they’ve been with their owner since they were puppies.”
The normal turnaround time for adoptable dogs is eight to 10 days, Shaffer said.
Sam and Sassie, both of whom have vision problems, have been waiting for new homes for about four months.
“They are really healthy dogs, with the exception of them having vision problems,” Shaffer said.
Families seeking to adopt a pet often gravitate toward younger animals, according to Jeannette Thraen, shelter manager for Safe Haven Humane Society in Elizabeth, Ill. But those who take chances on senior dogs find loving, grateful companions, she said.
“They’re usually pretty lazy and just want to be loved,” Thraen said. “I think they almost make better companions in that way.”
Part of the challenge is older dogs often have special needs, according to Thraen and Shaffer.
“When you look at dogs, they’re starting to develop cataracts or they’re running into things. That might deter people away,” Shaffer said. “We do tend to hang on to the older ones with more medical problems.”
Those sorts of health challenges even can make it more difficult to find a home at a shelter, let alone a “forever home.”
“We have a hard time taking them in because they usually have a lot of health problems and it’s a lot of vet work,” Thraen said. “We just might not have enough in our budget to medically treat them.”
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 60% of younger dogs available at shelters eventually are adopted. For senior dogs, that rate drops to about 25% nationwide.
Fortunately, local shelters report being able to connect senior dogs with families more often than not. The trick is to find homes in which the animals would be a good fit.
“I find that we do place older animals with older families,” said Shaffer.
Older dogs generally have moved past the frenetic, high-energy behaviors that define puppyhood.
“Most of them, they’ve already figured out potty training,” said Thraen. “They’re mellow, so they’re not destructive.”
But owners should expect a few added costs.
“I wouldn’t say just anybody could adopt them,” Thraen said. “They should probably be expecting some vet bills.”
The difficulty with Sam and Sassie is compounded somewhat by shelter officials’ insistence that the two find a home in which they can stay together.
“They really do extremely well with each other,” Shaffer said. “Sassie follows Sam. We typically don’t make it a priority (to keep dogs together, but) with them, they’re going to do a thousand times better in a home being together.”