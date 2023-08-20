The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Danny Hiram, 56, of 1367 Jackson St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Jackson Street on a charge of domestic abuse assault, first offense.
  • Jeremy Dale Adams, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Jackson Street on a charges of domestic abuse assault and public intoxication.