Naturalist to lead Frog Walk event April 15 in Galena

 Rob Mattas

GALENA, Ill. – A naturalist will lead participants on a frog call survey next week in Galena.

Tony Vorwald of Jackson County (Iowa) Conservation will lead Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation’s Frog Walk event at 6 p.m. April 15, along the Galena River Trail, according to a press release.

The walk begins on the east side of the Meeker Street footbridge in downtown Galena.

Vorwald also will bring some animals from the Hurstville Interpretive Center, including turtles and snakes.

Cost of the event is $10 per person or $25 per family for non-members of the foundation.

Visit jdcf.org for more information.

