The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tyler L. Thompson, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Friday on charges of assault on a person engaged in a certain occupation and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that he swung a shelf at correctional officer Isaih Ellis at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on May 10.
- Andrew M. Stewart, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque on a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
- Tyrell J.L. Beard, 38, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of interference with official acts and on warrants charging domestic assault, third-degree theft, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted Ebony Benton, 32, at his residence on April 26.
- Communication Data Link, of Grimes, Iowa, reported the theft of a $1,500 concrete saw from Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center, 3100 Dodge St., between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 7:20 a.m. Thursday.
- Bike World, 1072 Central Ave., reported the theft of five bicycles with a total value of $1,000 stolen between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
- Flynn Co., of Dubuque, reported $1,000 worth of damage to concrete in rural Epworth, Iowa, between 12:10 and 12:25 p.m. Monday.