DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Katie and Matt Steffensmeier’s first Thanksgiving with their son, Anthony, may not look as they envisioned it would.
But as the Dyersville couple reflects on the five months since Anthony was born — weighing less than two pounds — they agree they have much to be grateful for, whether they celebrate the holiday around a dinner table or in a hospital room.
Anthony was born nearly three months early and has been cared for since June in the neonatal intensive care unit at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, while Katie has stayed at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.
“To have him growing and thriving, we are so lucky. He is such a strong fighter,” Katie said. “We really appreciate the whole village helping to get him home.”
Welcome to the world
At the end of May, a then-pregnant Katie was referred to Iowa City with swelling, chest pains and difficulty breathing. After several days of testing, she was sent home with instructions to “take it easy.”
She did so over the next week but still felt sick. Eventually, her sister, a nurse practitioner, took her blood pressure and, upon seeing how high it was, urged her to go to the emergency room.
“I was thinking I was going to go to the hospital, they’re going to give me a pill for my blood pressure, and I’m going to go home,” Katie said.
Instead, she swiftly was transported to Iowa City in an ambulance. There, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia with severe features and told she would be bedridden until the baby was due in September.
Her blood pressure remained dangerously high, however, and days later, she was told she needed to deliver the baby immediately.
“On a Wednesday, we came to Iowa City, and on the following Monday, we ended up having Anthony, because it was no longer safe for her to still be pregnant,” Matt said.
Anthony entered the world 88 days early, weighing just 1 pound, 12 ounces.
“To me, he just looked so cute and little and fragile and amazing,” Katie recalled. “It was just crazy to think how little and perfect they are, even when they’re born that early.”
‘Your whole world stops’
Katie was discharged from the hospital about a week after Anthony’s birth and was given a suite at the Ronald McDonald House with a kitchenette and bathroom. She burst into tears upon entering the “beautiful” room, where a quilt for Anthony sat waiting for her, stitched by a volunteer.
Shannon Greene, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, said the organization’s Iowa City facility serves families from all 50 states and even international families.
Since opening in 1985, the Iowa City house has hosted 1,683 Dubuque families. Guests receive accommodations, meals, transportation, personal care products and more, at no cost for as long as their child is in care.
“You get news that your child is sick, and your whole world stops, and then you find out that to get the medical care they need, you have to move to another town, maybe even another state,” Greene said. “You’re just sort of in a whirlwind, and that’s what we hope to help with.”
Ronald McDonald House provided transportation to the hospital for several months when Katie was unable to drive for medical reasons and helped her secure a parking pass for the hospital parking ramp once she could. Laundry facilities and a lactation room are available at the house, along with a hiking trail and supplies such as paper towels and pajamas.
“Even though I’m not at home, I can be somewhere that feels like home,” Katie said. “ … The Ronald McDonald House has made something (that is) very hard not so bad.”
In addition to the Iowa City facility, which can house up to 31 families at a time, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois also operates “family rooms” within University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
The organization receives support from McDonald’s restaurants in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, but the majority of funding comes from donors, special events and campaigns.
“The courage and resilience and love that we see from all of these families staying with us … is absolutely amazing,” Greene said.
Growing stronger
Anthony Steffensmeier faced many health challenges as he continued to develop in the NICU. Katie said her son had sepsis, urinary tract infections and heart problems, and he still has a feeding tube and receives oxygen through a nasal cannula.
Doctors also carefully monitor Anthony’s eyes with regular exams, as he has a condition called retinopathy of prematurity. If excess oxygen is given to a premature baby, growth of retinal blood vessels can be impacted, potentially causing scarring and even blindness in serious cases.
Despite the obstacles, Katie and Matt are grateful for small victories. Anthony’s eyes have improved in recent weeks, and after waiting weeks following his birth, the couple now are able to hold their son, who weighs about 10 pounds, 8 ounces.
“He’s a very alert little boy at times,” Matt said. “He likes to play with his mobile and likes to be held, sit upright and look around.”
Matt continues to work full-time at Bodensteiner Implement Co. and helps on his family’s farm, visiting Katie and Anthony whenever possible. Katie, a community outreach and economic development coordinator for East Central Intergovernmental Association, works part-time remotely in the slim hours she spends away from her son’s hospital room.
Doctors originally said Anthony might be home by Thanksgiving, which later was extended to Christmas, and now they are unsure when he will be released. For now, the couple said they feel “blessed” for the quality medical care they are receiving and the outpouring of gifts, prayers and support from friends, family and co-workers.
“We’ve got some challenges ahead, but we’re sitting much better than we were back in June,” Matt said. “Looking at my little man, it’s amazing how much he’s grown. Now we just can’t wait to get him home, but we don’t want him to come home until he’s ready. We’re getting closer.”
