Court documents state that those arrested for the murder of a Dubuque man allegedly planned for days to rob him of drugs and money before the man was ultimately shot and killed.

Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 16, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and Laniga G. Hannon, 18, of Dubuque, were arrested Tuesday on warrants charging first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in relation to the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.

