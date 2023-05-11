Court documents state that those arrested for the murder of a Dubuque man allegedly planned for days to rob him of drugs and money before the man was ultimately shot and killed.
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 16, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and Laniga G. Hannon, 18, of Dubuque, were arrested Tuesday on warrants charging first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in relation to the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, previously was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.
Court documents based on the investigation and police interviews with suspects offer details about what allegedly transpired before the shooting and the roles of those involved.
THE SHOOTING
Dubuque police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7 for a report of shots fired and a person on the ground. Officers found Burns unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Four shell casings were also found in the area, as well as a grocery bag next to Burns containing an ounce of marijuana and a THC cartridge.
An autopsy conducted on Feb. 8 found that Burns “had been shot twice through his left arm, both of which entered Burns’ torso,” documents state. “One of the rounds traveled through Burns’ left lung and heart. The second round traveled through Burn’s stomach, small intestine and liver. Burns was found to have a third gunshot wound to his lower back.”
Traffic camera footage shows six subjects entering a vehicle in front of Bolds’ West Fifth Street residence at about 12:25 a.m. Feb. 7, documents state. The vehicle took an “indirect route to the 700 block of Lincoln Ave., traveling side streets in what appears to be an intentional avoidance of major intersections where traffic cameras are known to be located.”
The vehicle arrived in the area of Windsor and Lincoln avenues at about 12:35 a.m., circled the alley near 711 Rhomberg Ave. twice and then parked in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
At 12:40 a.m., four men and two women walked onto Windsor Avenue. Traffic camera footage shows the men pulling masks over their faces, documents state. One woman was wearing a mask and a hood, and the other woman was wearing a hood. Bolds, Godwin, Hannon and Johnson were in the group.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the rest of the group falling behind Godwin, who entered 711 Rhomberg Ave., documents state. A few minutes later, Godwin exits the residence, later followed by Burns.
At about 12:45 a.m., Burns is seen on camera footage talking to two members of the group when Johnson “pulls a dark colored handgun from his person, charges toward Burns, and raises the gun up toward Burns’ head.”
A struggle between Burns and Johnson ensued, culminating in Johnson shooting at Burns while the rest of the group fled.
The group was tracked running from the scene on Rhomberg Avenue, Windsor Avenue and Lincoln Avenue on camera footage. Their vehicle returned to West Fifth Street shortly after, and two people began walking toward Bolds’ residence.
INTERVIEWS WITH SUSPECTS
Hannon was interviewed by police on Feb. 7 and again on Feb. 21, documents state. Hannon reported that Godwin had been communicating with Burns on Snapchat, and Burns had been “offering Godwin drugs and money in exchange for sexual favors.”
Hannon told police that Bolds found out about the messages, and Bolds told Godwin, “’Set him up. I want everything’ (referring to Burns’ drugs and cash),” documents state. Bolds then “started making calls to bring associates in from out of town to extort/rob Burns.”
On Feb. 5, Hannon, Bolds and another woman went to Indiana and Chicago to pick up two men, one of whom was Johnson. Hannon reported that the other man brought a Glock 29 handgun, which was put in the trunk and driven to Dubuque.
On Feb. 6, the group met at Bolds’ residence, and a meeting was arranged between Godwin and Burns.
Hannon reported that the group initially planned to follow Godwin into Burns’ residence to rob him on Feb. 7 but decided to wait until Godwin was “settled in.” When the group attempted to enter the residence, the front door was locked. The men then yelled at Burns to exit the residence, which he eventually did.
“Bolds stated to Burns, ‘You about to pay every last one of us,’ advising Burns that the marijuana was already promised to Godwin and he (needed) to give everyone else in the group drugs and money,” documents state.
Hannon reported that a short argument ensued before Burns was shot.
Hannon also told police that Heather A. Hayes, 40, of Dubuque, “knew where the group was going when they left ... and what the group’s intentions were,” documents state. Hayes is the mother of Godwin.
“Hannon advised that Hayes made comments to Godwin similar to, ‘When are you going to get this done and over with?’” documents state.
Hayes and Don M. Collins Jr., 24, of Dubuque, have both been charged with accessory after the fact for helping Johnson and Bolds leave Dubuque following the shooting.
Godwin was interviewed Feb. 7 and admitted to going to 711 Rhomberg Ave. to perform sexual favors for Burns in exchange for an ounce of marijuana and $100, documents state.
“When asked about what happened at Burns’ residence, Godwin advised that everything happened so fast and all she could think of was, ‘They are going to rob him cuz he has all this stuff in his house. Who would knock on the door? And then I hear shots.’”
On Feb. 15, Bolds was interviewed and admitted to being present during the shooting, documents state.
Bolds told police he drove the group to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue so Godwin could visit someone, and the group walked to 711 Rhomberg Ave. after they felt Godwin was gone too long.
Bolds reported that an individual in the group told Burns they would report him to police for his relationship with Godwin, and Johnson started a physical fight with Burns before shooting him multiple times.
Bolds also told police that Hayes and Collins took him, Johnson and another man to Chicago after the shooting.
Johnson was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in Chicago on Feb. 23 and was interviewed at the Chicago Police Department. Documents state that he admitted Bolds picked him up in Chicago on Feb. 6. Johnson also admitted to being present when shots were fired but claimed he was not the shooter.
Johnson was then interviewed March 4 at the Dubuque County Jail after asking to speak with investigators. Johnson reported that the group went to 711 Rhomberg Ave. to purchase marijuana, though he acknowledged that he and Bolds already had marijuana in their possession.
“Johnson claimed that while on Rhomberg Ave., the group confronted Burns about his inappropriate relationship with underaged girls, which led to a disturbance,” documents state. “Johnson then shot Burns in self-defense.”
Investigators also reviewed phone records and social media accounts for Bolds, Johnson and another man in the group, documents state. The three men were in communication between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, and Bolds sent a video of himself on Facebook holding a handgun.
COURT APPEARANCE
Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager ordered a bond of $1 million each for both Bolds and Hannon, who appeared in court Wednesday morning.
However, Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Emily Chamberland asked for a $2 million bond for Bolds.
“According to the allegations contained in the complaint, Mr. Bolds was instrumental in getting all of those involved together to commit this crime, and after this crime was committed he did flee the state to Chicago,” Chamberland said. “...The state believes he is a high threat to the community and a high risk to flee the state based on his past conduct and the seriousness of the charges.”
Chamberland did ask for the $1 million bond for Hannon.
“The state would note that Ms. Hannon was recently placed on probation for assault causing serious injury,” she said. “Once again, the state is concerned that Ms. Hannon poses a danger to the community based on the allegations and a flight risk based on the serious charges hanging over her head.”
A conviction on a charge of first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison in the state of Iowa. A conviction on a charge of first-degree robbery carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
Godwin faces adult charges in this case. Iowa law automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Godwin did not appear in video court Wednesday morning. However, court documents filed Tuesday by Iowa District Court Judge Robert Richter state that she is being held on a $250,000 bond.