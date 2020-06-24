Two raptors will join the lineup of the Live Animal Outreach Program of Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
A young barn owl and a kestrel will be moved to an outdoor enclosure near the river museum’s boat yard later this summer, according to a press release. The birds also will be used in outreach programs.
The owl came to the river museum from World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri and is 9 weeks old, according to the release.
The kestrel came from Northwoods Wildlife Center in Wisconsin. It had suffered a broken wing as a fledgling in 2017.
The kestrel could be used in small-group and virtual programs beginning in July, with the younger owl joining such programs later this summer.
Financial support for the birds’ arrival and use comes from the Iowa Resource Enhancement and Protection program’s conservation education program, the Alliant Energy Foundation and private donors.