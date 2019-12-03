Volunteers will serve up a Belgian waffle breakfast, and Santa will be on hand this weekend at Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill.
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the camp at 14837 Sherrill Road.
The meal will feature all-you-can-eat Belgian waffles, as well as choice of meat, applesauce, milk, juice and coffee. Santa also will be on hand throughout the event.
The cost is $5 for children ages 5 to 10 and $10 for attendees older than 10. Children younger than 5 can eat for free.
Proceeds benefit the 40-acre residential camp for people with disabilities.