Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque.
Ronald T. Amundson, 57, Angela M. Hohmann, 42, Mia V. Hohmann, 12, Whitney M. Hohmann, 11, and Ella O. Hohmann, 9, all of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a Dubuque police report obtained today.
The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Monday on Pennsylvania Avenue at its intersection with Embassy West. Police said Jamie L. Post, 44, of Cassville, Wis., was westbound in the left lane when he attempted to turn right onto Embassy West from an improper lane, then attempted to quickly change lanes and sideswiped Amundson’s vehicle, which was traveling west on Pennsylvania in the right lane. Amundson’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Angela Hohmann, which was on Embassy West on the north side of the intersection.
Post was cited with turning from an improper lane.