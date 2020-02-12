A deadly outbreak of a new, fast-spreading virus in China has hit home for Dubuque leaders.
They have been asked by officials from Dubuque’s “sister city” in China for “emergent help” to curb a severe outbreak of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. More than 43,000 people globally had been infected by the viral outbreak, leading to more than 1,000 Chinese deaths.
“(A)nd the task of prevention and control is extremely grim,” wrote an official from Handan’s Municipal Foreign Affairs Office in an email to a Dubuque community leader.
More than 25 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Handan, with about 240 total cases so far in its province, Hebei, according to Will Zhang, president of the Iowa Sister States Board of Directors.
In 1983, then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed an agreement formalizing a “sister state” partnership with Hebei to bolster U.S.-China relations.
Located between Beijing and Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, Handan has become a “prime spot” for the virus to spread, said Dick Landis, a member and a past chairman of Dubuque’s Sister City Relationships Advisory Commission. Handan sits at the juncture of major highways and along a high-speed rail line.
Fluent in Chinese, Landis has been serving as a translator and liaison among Handan, City of Dubuque and state officials.
Handan officials said they are in urgent need of a large number of medical masks, gloves, protective clothing, goggles and other medical supplies “in order to prevent and control the epidemic” and to protect health workers from infection.
Fear of the virus spreading has triggered a run on global medical supplies, with producers reporting monthslong waits for new supplies, according to World Health Organization.
“It’s highly contagious, and (provincial officials) are overwhelmed,” Zhang said. “And protective gowns, once they’re used, cannot be used again. A lot of people (including at railway stations and airports, as well as taxi and ride-share drivers) have to use protective gear. That makes the situation much more difficult, beyond the hospitals and clinics.”
Former Dubuque City Council Member Kevin Lynch, who visited Handan in 2008 as part of a city delegation, forwarded the request to current City Council members and other community leaders for help.
Officials reached out to Medline Industries, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of health care supplies in the U.S. The company has a customer service facility in Dubuque.
Dubuque and corporate Medline officials did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story.
Mayor Roy Buol, who has made multiple trips to Handan, said city officials are “hopeful” that the medical supply company can assist Dubuque’s “sister city.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with (the people of Handan) … and there’s a large group of people from different backgrounds working on it from our end,” Buol said.
State officials, as well, have reached out to enlist help from major hospitals and medical suppliers in Iowa, according to emails with city leaders.
“You develop friendships with some of those people, and you can’t help but be concerned,” Lynch said. “It’s getting closer to home, but we just really, I think, have to help them through this — not just because it’s the right thing to do, but to stem the spread of the virus coming overseas as well.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.