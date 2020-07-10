Downtown Friday Night
Today, First Avenue East,
Dyersville, Iowa
The free event will feature a performance by the band Triple Threat from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The theme is “downtown luau,” and Hawaiian attire is encouraged. Children’s games will be available, as well as prize drawings and raffles.
Outdoor movie
Saturday, Iowa County Fairgrounds, Mineral Point, Wis.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will begin at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets if they want to view the movie outside of their car. All are asked to respect social distancing guidelines. The cost is $20 per car, and concessions will be available.
Grand View Tractor Pull
Sunday, Grand View United Methodist Church,
3342 John Wesley Drive, Dubuque
The family-friendly outdoor event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on the back lawn of the church, featuring antique tractors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food will be available for purchase.