DYERSVILLE — Ramona “Mona” Pape isn’t sure if she heard it on television or in the newspaper, but she does remember feeling inspired to respond when the call went out for spaces where first responders could retreat during the pandemic.

Pape knew the former grain bin turned office and family vacation housing on her husband Oran’s family farm would be the perfect spot. Valley Star Farm, their Dyersville Heritage Farm, soon became a Vrbo lodging destination.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.