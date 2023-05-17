Oran and Mona Pape enjoy getting to know guests and introducing them to their Dyersville Heritage Farm. The couple converted a 1901 grain bin in 2017 and began offering it as a retreat through Vrbo in 2020.
Oran and Mona Pape enjoy getting to know guests and introducing them to their Dyersville Heritage Farm. The couple converted a 1901 grain bin in 2017 and began offering it as a retreat through Vrbo in 2020.
DYERSVILLE — Ramona “Mona” Pape isn’t sure if she heard it on television or in the newspaper, but she does remember feeling inspired to respond when the call went out for spaces where first responders could retreat during the pandemic.
Pape knew the former grain bin turned office and family vacation housing on her husband Oran’s family farm would be the perfect spot. Valley Star Farm, their Dyersville Heritage Farm, soon became a Vrbo lodging destination.
Oran, the fifth generation since 1851 to farm the land on Pape Road, enjoys meeting guests, learning about their lives and the places they call home. He smiles as he talks about the greeter, a highly social farm cat who welcomes visitors and often leaves gifts by The Granary’s front door.
The 600-square-foot guest house sleeps six with one bedroom; one bathroom; and an open kitchen, dining and family room space. The kitchen is equipped with a coffee maker, toaster oven and apartment-sized refrigerator, with a grill out back. The house has a spiral staircase, something Oran added to maximize the downstairs.
Even though it feels far from civilization, Chad’s Pizza will deliver and guests are only a few miles from groceries, restaurants and many Dyersville attractions.
“Only 14 people have booked so far this year,” said Mona. “(With) 78 people last year, it’s been a slow year so far.”
Visitors choose the spot for all reasons. There was a family from New Jersey, another from England and two firefighters who left key chains.
“People will leave you stuff,” said Mona.
“It’s hard to remember where everyone comes from,” followed Oran.
Children often send letters with drawings they make, remembering their time on the farm after they return to their lives.
Some stand out, such as the 10-year-old with parents and grandparents in tow who shouted, “Hello farmer” upon arrival, as well as three deer hunters and the men whose camper broke down while they were painting the Petersburg church.
“They sure did know a lot about painting churches,” remembered Mona. “Maybe they’ll come back when it’s time to paint the New Vienna church.”
A group of women came from Des Moines for a girls’ weekend, sisters from Ohio and Minneapolis met for a getaway, and a family spent a few days as part of their mission to help a daughter see all 50 states by the time she was 18. One young girl chose The Granary for her birthday celebration because of her affection for pigs.
Becker Lane Organic, a neighboring farm, keeps pigs on the Papes’ property, making many hearts soar and offering another beneficial component to the agrarian experience.
