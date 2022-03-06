Last week, the Iowa House passed a bill that would expand the state’s Right to Try law — allowing experimental drugs to be administered to those with terminal illness — to include folks on respirators.
Introduced by Iowa Reps. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge — a registered nurse — the bill was inspired by a constituent of Hein’s who was unable to be prescribed Ivermectin when he wanted it as treatment for COVID-19, and then died on a respirator.
“There are a lot of drugs that have off-label uses that have turned out to be something (doctors) used down the road,” Hein said. “The biggest thing about it is, when the family is all standing there, running out of options, it gives them one more option for a little hope, to try something.”
The bill would allow a person with the legal power to make medical decisions on behalf of a person on life support or a respirator to have a provider administer an unproven treatment, if the provider is willing to do so. It also releases hospitals from liability if the treatment does not work or causes harm.
While the bill does not reference Ivermectin, debate on the House floor Wednesday night largely circled around that drug. Ivermectin is a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating intestinal diseases caused by parasitic worms in both humans and livestock, in different doses. As the pandemic became politicized, interest in this drug and others as treatment for COVID-19 — although not authorized by the FDA for that use — grew.
Democrats on the House floor were opposed to the bill, some on those grounds specifically. But Republicans voted it through.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade — a dentist — said the bill was great in that it allowed people to take their health care into their own hands.
“Sometimes we have to rely on ourselves to take care of ourselves,” he said. “Did you know 80% of people put on ventilators (for COVID-19) die due to COVID? I’ve known people who have smuggled in Ivermectin to their loved ones and it has saved their lives. They had to smuggle that into the hospitals and give it to them without their physicians knowing that, because their physicians wouldn’t prescribe hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin.”
Hein said that some of the opposition to his bill was “ill-founded.”
“We still have a lot of the safeguards in place,” he said. “It still takes a licensed doctor in the state of Iowa. The family can’t just walk in with a drug and say ‘You give it to the patient.’ The family still needs to sign papers.”
In response, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital repeated a previous statement that “UnityPoint Health follows scientific medicine protocols and procedures which are supported by data and scientific analysis.”
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center left any comment to the Iowa Hospital Association.
Crescent Community Health Center Chief Medical Officer Heather Kruse said that some experimentation is necessary, but with caveats.
“It is vital to the continuation of medical science that, sometimes, we will make decisions based on a best guess, a preponderance of the evidence, or an understanding of the mechanism of action of a drug, without having rigorous science to back it up,” she said in a written response. “What I don’t want this to turn in to is family members demanding unproven treatments, or treatments proven to be ineffective, as a last-ditch effort, or possibly even demanding another provider take over care of the patient, one who will be more malleable to the demands of the family member or legal representative. It is a dangerous slope, and it risks eroding the profession as a whole.”
State police union opposes Iowa DNR evictions
The Iowa State Police Officers Council — which represents the Iowa Park Rangers, as well as Iowa State Troopers and Conservation Officers — filed a complaint grievance last week against action by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which would remove staff currently living on state parks.
The DNR based its recent decision to remove personnel from state housing in the parks — including at Bellevue State Park — due to more than $1 million it says it would take to bring all the housing up to code.
“It’s time for all of Iowa’s elected officials to prove that each of them mean it when they say that public safety is one of their highest priorities, especially when it involves a unique state asset — Iowa’s state parks,” said SPOC President Jason Bardsley, in a release.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, recently proposed a plan that would include $4 million to renovate state housing on parks to avoid the evictions.
Chesney applauds former Dem speaker’s indictment
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, responded proudly to the announcement that federal agencies had indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Democrat, for crimes in his role.
Madigan was removed from leadership after federal court filings in 2020 alleged he had engaged in bribery. Chesney was one of three original petitioners to begin the federal investigations, as he recalled in a release.
“I not only stood up to call out Madigan’s corruption, but I helped initiate a process to try to remove him from the speakership as well as his seat in the Illinois General Assembly,” he said. “Unfortunately, the Illinois House Democrats killed our investigation and helped allow Madigan to quietly walk out the back door of public service... Shame on them for not calling out his corruption as wrong and hurtful to Illinois taxpayers.”
Following the federal announcement, Chesney then filed a bill requiring the state to remove Madigan’s name and likeness from the Illinois Capitol building and other state properties.
“If Democrats are serious about ridding the state of corruption then they will support efforts to remove the honors typically reserved for those who we revere, not those who perpetuated the corruption,” he said in a release. “Ending this era marked by corrupt politicians starts with removing the tenure of Mike Madigan.”
Durbin, Duckworth want interest waived longer
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, have introduced legislation to continue waiving interest on unemployment loans made to states during the pandemic until mid-September.
“I’m proud to help introduce this bill that would make it easier for our state and our businesses to emerge stronger than ever from this pandemic by waiving the interest on federal unemployment loans,” Duckworth said in the release.