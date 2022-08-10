EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Amid ongoing deterioration of East Dubuque’s police station, city officials will begin moving evidence and other records out of the building.
The station has been in disrepair for years, and officers have had the option to work out of City Hall since May 2021 after the building was deemed unsafe. However, City Manager Loras Herrig said earlier this summer that because records are stored at the police station, officers found it difficult to constantly go back and forth.
But the continued deterioration of the building now has forced the department to prepare to remove records and other materials from the premises, Police Chief Luke Kovacic said at a City Council meeting this week.
“With this last rainstorm that we had, we lost about another half-dozen ceiling tiles in our police station,” Kovacic said. “It is now starting to leak into (an) office which is right next to the evidence room, so pretty soon we’re going to need to start moving evidence to a more secure location so that we can preserve what we have.”
Herrig said city officials intend to move materials into the conference room at City Hall. The city previously had considered temporarily housing the department in trailers or leased space, but officials have been unable to find an available location that is not cost-prohibitive.
“We’ll make a home for them, for lack of a better option,” Herrig said. “We’ve talked to everybody that we can find to see if we can find a spot for them, and there’s just nothing available.”
City officials plan to construct a new police station and fire station on vacant lots off Sinsinawa Avenue, with a total estimated cost of $7 million. After the meeting, Herrig said officials anticipate putting the fire station project out for bids this fall, with the police station to follow at a later date.
Construction of the fire station could begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2023, while the schedule for the police station will depend on when the bidding process begins.
