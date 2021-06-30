The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jeremy N. Bradford Sr., 39, of Platteville, Wis., was arrested at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging three counts of first-degree harassment.
- William T. Smith, 23, of 2559 Washington St., was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Smith assaulted Dasha A. Nocentelli, 24, of Iowa City, in the presence of their 9-month-old child.
- Kobe S. Clemens, 20, no permanent address, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and three counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Clemens did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Nov. 19.