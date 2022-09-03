A fish at a Dubuque museum might bear a resemblance to someone you know.
“People will comment that it looks like it has a little beard,” Maia Davidson said. “Everyone makes the comment, ‘That looks like my dad. It has a beard.’”
Davidson, assistant curator of living collections at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, said an anatomical feature that helps a fish called a black drum find food gives it an appearance of facial hair.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a fish that might look familiar.
Black drum are found in the Gulf of Mexico, and the specimen at the museum lives in the large aquarium named after that body of water.
“They seem be one of the more peaceful fish in (the Gulf aquarium),” Davidson said. “This one usually waits for everyone else to have their fill of food and then will take whatever is left over.”
Sensory receptors called barbels hang from what looks like the black drum’s chin.
“There are 10 to 15 barbels on the underside of the head,” Davidson said. “Their mouth kind of points down, so they use those barbels to sift through sand to find food.”
Black drums eat clams, crayfish, blue crabs and equally crunchy items.
“They have really powerful teeth for crushing shells,” Davidson said.
Don’t be surprised to find black drum on a menu.
“People fish for them, and they’re supposed to be one of the tastier fish in the Gulf,” Davidson said. “They are not threatened in the wild, so they are a good fish species to eat.”
Davidson said the black drum is among fish tagged as “good alternatives” by Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, a guide to sustainable seafood choices.
“It will tell you what types of seafood are best to eat (for sustainability),” Davidson said.
The black drum is a large fish. The museum’s specimen weighs about 20 pounds.
The black drum and others in the drum family get their name for sounds they produce with their large swim bladders.
“It makes a drumming sound,” Davidson said. “The males will often just be drumming away, and the females will only respond (with their own drumming) when they are ready to spawn. If you hear a lot of noise, maybe it’s the males who are looking females.”
