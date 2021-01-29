DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As signatures continue to be added to a petition urging the Dyersville City Council to allow ATV and UTV usage in the city, elected officials still are signaling they want to exercise caution before potentially opening the streets to alternative vehicles.
Mayor Jim Heavens said he has gotten more feedback from the public on multiple local issues in the past month than he has in the previous 20 years he’s been in Dyersville, and the all-terrain and utility vehicle petition has been no different.
But based on the feedback he has received, people are not for what is being proposed.
“I think it’s a safety issue and not an economic or a commercial one,” Heavens said.
He added that he still is in favor of the council’s current position on the matter, which is to wait to see how ATV ordinances play out in other communities before debating the adoption of something similar.
While he has his own thoughts on the matter, Heavens encouraged council members to begin organizing their own opinions and keep ears to the ground in the coming weeks.
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling, who attended a Jan. 9 pro-ATV meeting, said he went with the intention of listening to what the group had to say or what it wanted to accomplish.
Oberbroeckling said he advised the group to do its homework and put together a specific request because he didn’t think there was any scenario where the council would allow ATVs access to all city streets.
“I’m not opposed to it, but I’m not sure what it looks like,” he said, adding he envisions the council receiving some sort of proposal and then sending it to the committee structure to be discussed in further detail.
Heavens said Dyersville’s traffic patterns are vastly different than smaller communities, where they are more conducive to ATV traffic. As for the economic aspect, he again said ATV usage could provide a boost for smaller communities, but realistically, it probably wouldn’t have too much of an impact on Dyersville.
Council Member Jim Gibbs said he only received a few comments on the matter, but he is reaching out to people to get their take.
“Nobody is giving me a definite answer on whether or not it’s a good idea for Dyersville to do this,” Gibbs said. “The few emails I’ve gotten are from people out of town promoting it because they are participants in those rides, but I haven’t heard much from the people within city limits.”
Gibbs added one of the negative aspects he has heard so far is that parking would be further congested in the downtown area.
Council Member Mike English said he’s heard from residents that they don’t want ATV traffic in their neighborhoods.
“They are probably going to have to come from the north end because you can’t use Highway 136,” English said.
English said it would be wise to wait, especially considering the council doesn’t yet know the traffic impact of the upcoming Baseball Factory tournaments, which organizers estimate could bring more than 32,000 to Dyersville throughout the summer and fall.
“I’m not so sure I’m ready to jump on board with this,” he said. “We’ve got some major highways that intersect here, and I just can’t see them running down our streets to get to McDonald’s and things down in that area.”