SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Friday
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road.
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child receives a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show “Pinocchio” on Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration required. For those in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 lunch.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
The Broken Rubber Band, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Jam with The Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
VISUAL ARTS
Friday
First Fridays, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Features paintings by Andrew Raeside, focusing on his work in Expressionist and Abstract Expressionist styles.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday
Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Open use of low tech Maker materials, guided use for patrons 16 and older on higher tech items.