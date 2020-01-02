SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Friday

Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.

Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road.

Pinocchio’s Puppets, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child receives a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show “Pinocchio” on Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration required. For those in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 lunch.

PERFORMING ARTS

Today

Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.

Friday

The Broken Rubber Band, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.

Jam with The Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.

Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.

VISUAL ARTS

Friday

First Fridays, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Features paintings by Andrew Raeside, focusing on his work in Expressionist and Abstract Expressionist styles.

LIFESTYLE

Today

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.

Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.

Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.

Friday

Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.

Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.

PURSUITS & HOBBIES

Today

Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.

Friday

Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Open use of low tech Maker materials, guided use for patrons 16 and older on higher tech items.