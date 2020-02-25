A mining and geological engineering firm reports that the Shullsburg Badger Mining Museum is in good condition following a heavy rain event that inundated the mine in the final quarter of 2019.
Rad Langston, principal of Langston and Associates, of Red Lodge, Mont., recently reported to the Shullsburg Common Council that a site visit did not reveal any rock stability problems associated with the flooding.
Contributing to the mine’s stability is the composition of the ground, which is comprised of dolomite, according to the report.
Blocks of rock are “well interlocked” and “very stable,” which accounts for the fact that the open tunnels and mined spaces have remained stable for more than 150 years, the report stated.