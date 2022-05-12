The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Charles R. Haas, 84, of 2145 St. John Drive, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $8,000 around 3 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
  • Devlin M. McGuire, 20, of Bernard, Iowa, reported the theft of a laptop computer and hard drives worth $800 from a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in Bernard.

