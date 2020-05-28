DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County Board members recently approved a contract for a firm that could assist the county in obtaining additional state and federal funding.
The contract is with public accounting and tax advisory firm of Baker Tilly. Under the contract, the county could utilize up to 60 hours of service time at a cost of up to $15,000.
The firm already provides audit services to Lafayette County.
Carla Gogin, of Baker Tilly, told the board that the county could use the firm like a help desk. She said local governments are hurting financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the goal is to help Lafayette County maximize the funding it is eligible for already.
While the $15,000 cost is not in the 2020 county budget, County Finance Director Lindsey Van Matre and county board Chairman Jack Sauer said the county would cover the cost with the first federal or state funding it received. Van Matre said Baker Tilly especially would help with federal funds.