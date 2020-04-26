Water swamped lower Locust Street, where National Guard trucks and boats ferried store owners and employees to work.
Volunteers slept on dikes made from the hundreds of sandbags they had filled earlier in the day.
On April, 26, 1965, a record crest of 26.81 feet, more than 9 feet over flood stage, sent 3 million gallons of river water per second into Dubuque, destroying homes and businesses as floodwaters stood 7 feet deep on some streets.
“In 1965, it pretty much stopped Dubuque,” Walt Pregler said of the worst flood in the city’s recorded history. “It’s quite a legacy.”
In the 55 years since floodwaters deluged Dubuque, the city built and has maintained a 29,670-foot flood-control system with a floodwall that stands 30 feet tall along the Mississippi River, which has a flood stage of 17 feet at the railroad bridge.
No such protections existed in April 1965, when hundreds of volunteers helped city workers fill thousands of sandbags. The city faced what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called a “100-year flood,” the type that occur about every century. Water inundated businesses such as Trausch Baking Co. and the Dubuque Star Brewery.
More than 3,000 volunteers filled an estimated 400,000 sandbags in Dubuque and another 100,000 in East Dubuque, Ill.
“The biggest concern was the fight to keep Dodge and Locust streets open for the approach to the Julien Dubuque Bridge, so people in Grant and Jo Daviess counties would have access to Finley, Xavier and Mercy hospitals,” said Pregler, who was elected to the Dubuque City Council in the fall of 1965 and served as mayor in 1966 and 1969.
Heavy spring rains fell across much of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin in early and mid-April, according to a National Weather Service report on the flood. The rains fell on ground that remained frozen, causing water to flow into the Mississippi River and its tributaries.
Floodwaters inundated St. Paul, Minn., on April 17, with a crest that rose 9.9 feet above flood stage and submerged Dubuque nine days later.
Pregler recalls firefighters attempting to control a blaze at a Port of Dubuque cold storage facility during the height of the flood.
“A fireman had to go underwater to catch the hydrant to the put the fire out,” he said.
Once floodwaters receded, civic leaders turned their attention to renewed efforts to obtain federal funding for a flood-control system.
Local, state and federal officials broke ground on Dubuque’s floodwall in June 1968, launching the largest federal infrastructure project in the city since the construction of Lock and Dam No. 11 in the 1930s. The project would cost nearly $13 million and was completed five years later.
“We just benefit from it tremendously,” said Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann.
The Mississippi River crested at about 19 feet earlier this month.
“Without the floodwall, we definitely wouldn’t have the river museum and the conference center could never be down there without the floodwall,” Klostermann said.