A Dubuque County man convicted of sexually abusing a girl recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
John J. Berwanger, 32, of Sherrill, was found guilty in December of second-degree sexual abuse. Jurors did, however, acquit him of charges of enticing a minor younger than 13 and lascivious acts with a child.
Berwanger was sentenced last week in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to up to 25 years in prison, and must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 1/2 years of incarceration, according to court documents.
Berwanger also was sentenced to lifetime supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections, documents state.
According to court documents, authorities were contacted in June 2018 by a man who reported that his daughter was sexually abused by Berwanger. The assaults occurred from May 2016 to May 2018, while the girl was younger than 12 years old.
The girl told investigators that Berwanger inappropriately touched her at her family’s home in Dubuque County, authorities said. She said he told her not to tell anyone and that, “If you were 10 years older, I would marry you.”
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.