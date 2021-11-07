City of Dubuque leaders are committing to extra investment along one of the major downtown roadways.
City Council members recently voted unanimously to create a pilot program that will provide forgivable loans for housing development projects along a stretch of Central Avenue.
The program will provide individual rehabilitation projects with loans of $10,000 per housing unit developed and will be offered exclusively for properties on Central from 11th to 22nd streets.
Council members have identified the revitalization of the Central Avenue corridor as a priority for years, and efforts have included the creation of a Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan in 2019.
Jill Connors, economic development director for the city, said the new program largely mirrors the city’s downtown rehabilitation grant program. However, the Central Avenue program also will allow for the rehabilitation of properties that are inhabited, along with devoting funds specifically for Central Avenue housing projects.
“Even if it’s occupied, if you are doing a substantial enough investment, that will put back on the market quality affordable housing,” Connors said. “It allows for more historic properties along that corridor to qualify for the program.”
Dan LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, said Central Avenue continues to have the most vacant upper-story housing units in the downtown area. He commended the city’s efforts to increase investment in the area.
“About 45% of downtown vacancies are on that stretch,” LoBianco said. “We think this is the right time for the city to give that extra attention to Central Avenue.”
To qualify for the program, developers must make an initial investment of at least $500,000, and the loan will become forgivable after 10 years. Connors said the lifespan of the loans ensures the city can guarantee the quality of the properties for a prolonged period of time.
“You are in an agreement with the city for 10 years,” she said. “If you fall out of compliance with the city, then the city would have recourse on that funding. This gives the city more control over the outcomes of that project.”
The city initially is investing $200,000 in capital improvement project funds into the program, which will be available until June 30. Depending on the interest in and success of the program, Connors said she could recommend extending the program further.
City Council Member Danny Sprank, whose ward includes the Central Avenue corridor, offered praise for the new program.
“I wish we could put another zero behind this,” Sprank said. “We know the Central Avenue corridor needs attention, and this is a great start to a long process.”