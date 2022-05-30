In an effort to expand affordable housing, Dubuque officials recently approved altering city code to allow property owners to rent out their homes while still living on the property in a separate structure.
The amendment to the city’s unified development code now allows property owners to establish “accessory dwelling units” on their property and live in them, while renting out the property’s primary residence.
Dubuque City Council unanimously approved the change to the city’s unified development code at the council’s last meeting on May 16.
Under city code, an accessory dwelling unit constitutes a living space that is physically separated from a property’s primary dwelling. That secondary dwelling must be able to provide all the necessities to be lived in, such as having a bathroom and kitchen.
Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the city previously required that the property owner must occupy the primary dwelling of a property, even if a viable accessory dwelling unit is available. But inquiries were made to the city by property owners seeking to live in an accessory dwelling unit while renting out their primary household.
“We’ve had some people living in an older home who have asked if they can build a small accessory unit and then rent out their home,” Wernimont said. “Previously under city code, that would not be permitted.”
The code amendment also expands where accessory dwelling units are allowed. Previously, an accessory unit could only be approved on properties zoned R-1. Under the amended code, they can now also be established on properties zoned R-2, R-2A, R-3, R-4, OC or C-1.
All accessory dwelling units must receive approval by the city through a conditional use permit before they can be created by property owners.
Wernimont said city officials believe allowing this new use of accessory dwelling units could increase the amount of rental housing in Dubuque.
“There is a housing shortage in Dubuque, and this could move forward some opportunities for additional housing,” Wernimont said. “It increases the potential for more affordable housing.”
During the City Council meeting, council members spoke in favor of the city code amendment, arguing that it is a relatively simple but effective action for the city to take that could increase the city’s available housing stock.
“I felt that you and your team were being proactive and looking forward and saying, ‘How could we create more housing,’” said City Council Member Katy Wethal.
However, Wernimont said there is also a possibility that the code change won’t actually lead to many more rental housing options for residents, but will instead only create more short-term rentals in the city.
If property owners do develop accessory dwelling units for the sake of turning their primary household into a short-term rental, Wernimont said state law prohibits the city from attempting to prevent this.
In 2020, the Iowa Legislature passed House File 2641, which includes a provision that prohibits cities and counties from regulating or prohibiting property owners from offering short-term rentals on their properties.
“Someone could rent out their house, and we can’t adopt or enforce a regulation or restriction on that,” Wernimont said. “There could be a double-edged sword here with that.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh expressed his frustration over the state preventing municipalities from regulating short-term rentals, arguing that the restriction could nullify the efforts to increase affordable housing options in the city.
“I’ve mentioned my frustration before with the state preempting us on things like this, and this is yet another issue of that,” Cavanagh said. “I’d prefer that we would have more of a say as a community if we are trying to solve a housing crisis.”
