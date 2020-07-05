CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade resident Charity Rausch is accustomed to living life on the move.
Between raising a family and balancing a pair of jobs, opportunities for a break are rare.
Rausch has been employed as a dental hygienist since 2006 and now works at Cascade Dental Center. She augments her income by teaching fitness classes at a local karate club.
But like so many others, Rausch recently had her hectic schedule come to a grinding halt.
Cascade Dental Center closed on March 18, part of a statewide shutdown prompted by the spread of COVID-19. Fears of the virus also led to the cancellation of Rausch’s fitness classes.
With an abundance of free time, she had little to do to other than worry.
“It wasn’t like I was on a vacation,” she said. “There was this uncertainty and anxiety. I kept wondering, ‘How long will it be? How will it affect my finances?’”
Rausch is among thousands of area workers who have faced major disruptions amid the pandemic.
About 14,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Dubuque County since mid-March, pushing the local unemployment rate to levels previously unseen this century. The jobless rate in the county was 12.2% in May — about six times the 2.1% unemployment rate in the same month last year. Figures for June have not been released yet.
Employees across the region face similar circumstances.
Since March 15, more than 380,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Iowa. The state’s unemployment rate was 10% in May, up from just 2.7% one year earlier.
Illinois has recorded over 1.3 million new unemployment claims and Wisconsin has tallied more than 700,000 during that time frame. Unemployment in those states in May had risen to 14.7% and 12%, respectively.
After dealing with the initial financial shock of being laid off, many tri-state workers are navigating a new challenge: returning to the workforce in the midst of a pandemic.
Wells Kaiser, a food and beverage supervisor at Q Casino in Dubuque, was out of work for more than two months while his employer closed its doors.
He has been back at work for a little more than a month. But he acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 still looms large.
“I know the virus could affect my job in the future,” he said. “I am really hoping it is behind us, but I know it might not be. There might just come a point where we have to live with it.”
MAJOR CHANGES
For Keith Kettler, life itself has been turned upside down by COVID-19.
Kettler has worked at Mt. Pleasant Home for three decades and now serves as the administrator. The independent-living facility in Dubuque employs 17 workers and houses 33 residents.
Because the elderly are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, Mt. Pleasant has implemented strict safety measures.
Meals are served on individual trays rather than at community tables, and strict limitations on visitors remain in place. Kettler noted that staff members even created a zero-pressure room, which would allow them to isolate a resident with COVID-19 and limit its spread.
In the final week of March, Kettler effectively moved into Mt. Pleasant Home. He now sleeps in a suite next to his office each night rather than returning to his home in Dubuque.
The new living arrangement offers peace of mind at a time when circumstances can change rapidly.
“By moving in, I knew I’d be able to keep a closer eye on things and handle situations as they arose,” he said.
Kettler occasionally returns home to mow his lawn or complete other chores. But he limits his visits to stores and other public areas, knowing that such trips increase his COVID-19 exposure and put Mt. Pleasant’s residents at risk.
“I’ve laid pretty low,” he said. “I can’t be the first one to bring the virus in here.”
His staff members also are exercising caution.
Bill Baumann, the facility’s maintenance supervisor, has worked at Mt. Pleasant Home for 28 years. He feels a special connection to the facility, which housed his mother and his grandmother at times.
The pandemic has cast a pall over the facility.
Visitor limitations have left many residents lonely. And as the pandemic enters its fourth month of altering American life, residents realize this sense of isolation won’t end soon.
“You can tell they get a little depressed,” Baumann said. “It is important to visit with them and to remind them they are not alone. There are 300 million other (Americans) going through this, too.”
For Baumann, the past few months have been defined by a strict routine. He drives from his Bellevue home to go to work and typically heads straight back home afterward.
He doesn’t allow himself to think about his own health risks.
“I don’t dwell on getting sick,” he said. “If I were to keep thinking about that, I think it would drive me crazy.”
SLOW RETURN
In Galena, a monthslong stretch of eerie silence has given way to a modest resurgence.
The pandemic throttled the once-thriving business community, which relies on troves of tourists to fill its storefronts.
Retail store Poopsie’s reopened on May 29 after a closure that lasted well over two months.
Owner Alana Turner said some customers have returned. But others remain wary of the virus or confused about the patchwork of COVID-19-related restrictions, which tend to vary state by state.
“Business is slowly coming back, but it’s not an overnight process,” said Turner.
Prior to its March closure, Poopsie’s employed 16 workers. The majority have returned to work, although most are logging fewer hours.
Turner said she was able to keep her full-time staff on the payroll throughout the spring shutdown but not many part-time workers.
The pandemic has left part-time and seasonal workers in a state of limbo.
Lilly Dickerson has worked part time at Poopsie’s for multiple years, setting aside her earnings to help pay for college tuition.
But as the virus spread and the economy crumbled, she wondered if her seasonal gig still would be there.
“It was pretty stressful,” she said. “I have been saving for college with this job, and I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to come back this summer.”
Dickerson began working limited hours in late May.
Customers and staff alike are required to wear masks, and hand-sanitizing stations are set up throughout the store.
“When you see how cautious everyone is being, that is reassuring,” Dickerson said.
NEW NORMAL
Prior to the pandemic, Dubuque’s two casinos were known as businesses that never slept. Diamond Jo and Q casinos operated 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
Kaiser, who works at Q Casino, said the nature of the business made its abrupt closure even harder to process.
“It was a shock,” he said. “I have been in this business for almost 10 years. Casinos never shut down for anything.”
Kaiser received payments from Q Casino for multiple weeks after the closure and later received unemployment benefits.
A father of three, however, he was forced to contemplate the long-term uncertainty surrounding the business.
He tightened his spending and put aside as much money as possible during his prolonged absence from work.
During this period, the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus only added to his concerns.
“I was following the news constantly, just watching the numbers going up,” he said.
Kaiser returned to work on May 28. He assisted with cleaning prior to the June 1 reopening and since has resumed most of his old tasks.
He said he devotes more of his shift to cleaning and sanitizing the facility.
He’s also adjusted to wearing a mask, although he admitted it can be itchy and make it harder to carry on a conversation. Kaiser estimated that 50% of customers don masks, noting that many of the younger patrons choose not to.
Safety considerations also loomed large as Rausch went back to work.
She returned to Cascade Dental in mid-May. The practice installed multiple new safety measures.
Patients must contact the office from their vehicles and meet an employee at the door, where they are asked a series of questions about COVID-19 before entry. The number of patients in treatment rooms and waiting rooms also is limited.
Rausch goes about her workday wearing multiple items of personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask and face shield.
“We are taking it very seriously,” she said.
Her fitness classes have resumed but now are held outdoors. Participants bring their own items, such as masks and weights, to limit the risk of spreading the disease.
The sessions have provided a sense of normalcy during a stressful time.
“There is a feeling of community, and it is great for all of us to see each other,” Rausch said. “It really helps us start the day off right.”
SECTOR IMPACTS
Local data shows that COVID-19 has affected the region in waves.
The largest shock was felt in the week ending April 4, when 2,718 Dubuque workers filed new unemployment claims. For five consecutive weeks – beginning March 15 and ending April 18 – there were more than 1,000 new claims filed.
New claims since have dropped off sharply, with fewer than 300 issued in the most recent week. However, the 5,100 continuing claims filed by Dubuque County workers means that a total of 5,400 are out of work and seeking benefits.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., discussed the phenomenon during the group’s annual meeting recently.
Job losses affected retail, restaurants and hotels first, he explained. Health care organizations were next.
The economic shock now is hitting the manufacturing industry. And Dickinson predicted that the government will be the next to suffer, saying that revenue losses eventually will force cities and counties to reduce expenses.
“It will take a while to work out of this, but I believe we will,” Dickinson said.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County (Wis.) Economic Development Corp., has observed similar trends.
He said the reopening of retail stores and restaurants has infused signs of life into those industries. While those businesses were hit first by the pandemic, companies in other sectors face greater challenges over the long term.
“I think the retail and service industries will catch up,” Brisbois said. “It’s the manufacturers that I am most concerned about in the long term.”
For many local businesses, the economic devastation came quickly. Returning to a sense of normalcy will be a much longer process.
Brisbois noted that many workers are concerned about returning to their positions in the midst of a pandemic, which could complicate companies’ efforts to hire staff when orders start to pick up.
Employers also must grapple with the reality that ramping up production could accelerate the spread of the virus. In an era of social distancing, too many workers in close proximity could be a recipe for disaster.
“That is the question,” Brisbois said. “How do you keep employees healthy and ramp up production at the same time?”
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
The novelty of the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic means that there is no blueprint for how to emerge from the crisis.
For many local residents who were laid off, the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act has provided a safety net.
On top of traditional unemployment benefits, eligible laid-off employees received $600 per week via a provision in the legislation.
Rausch was among many local workers who realized they actually were making more money by not working.
“It was great at the time, but I knew this was something we (as a country) cannot maintain,” she said.
The federal government will stop issuing this weekly, $600 boost at the end of July. With many residents facing a dramatic dropoff in funds, some economic experts foresee a flood of workers attempting to return to the market all at once.
The greatest source of uncertainty remains the virus itself.
Multiple states attempted to reopen their economies, only to reintroduce strict business restrictions after seeing a jump in cases. Florida and Texas are among the states that were forced to reverse course.
“All of this is completely new,” Brisbois said. “We’ve never gone through it before. Everyone is learning as they go.”
In the face of such uncertainty, Kettler believes it is critical to remain mindful and vigilant.
He likens the coronavirus precautions to a diet.
“After being on a diet for a while, most people reach a point where they want to go to the buffet line,” he said. “They have this feeling that they’ve been doing well and they deserve a reward for it.”
Kettler worries a similar mindset is emerging now. After months of social distancing and staying home, many people feel they’ve earned a return to normalcy – whether that comes in the form of a night on the town or a large gathering with friends.
To Kettler, it is important to remember the crisis isn’t over yet.
“This is a situation where you cannot get complacent,” he said.