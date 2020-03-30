ASBURY, Iowa — City of Asbury officials recently agreed to pay $6,000 to partner with Dubuque officials to offer summer recreation programs, including volleyball, tennis and basketball at Asbury Park.
Mayor Jim Adams said the city’s former parks and recreation director resigned in January. Rather than replace the employee, city officials began exploring potential partnerships with the larger neighboring city.
“It will be the same programs we offered in previous years, it will just be staffed and managed by Dubuque,” Adams said. “We just thought it would be a good time to look into it.”
Asbury officials also spoke with the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA and Iowa State University Extension officials about sharing programs. However, Asbury leaders ultimately decided to partner with the City of Dubuque.
Adams said Dubuque leaders still need to finalize the agreement before they can move forward with planning summer programs.
Leaders from each city will meet in November — the month the contract ends — to discuss renewing the program or even expanding it in the future, said Beth Bonz, Asbury’s city administrator.
“The City of Dubuque’s recreation staff have the depth of programming that allows for the continuation of Asbury’s summer programs at the same or improved level as previous years,” she said. “In addition, if this goes well, to also expand the programming that is currently offered using our facilities.”
Asbury residents will be charged a fee similar to what they paid for last year’s programs and can register online via either community’s website.
In other news, City Council members voted, 4-1, to table a golf cart path improvement project that is projected to cost about $300,000.
Council Member Bob Reisch cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he did not want to see the project pushed back and interrupt the upcoming golfing season.
“We have done this year after year,” he said. “Our customers aren’t going to keep putting up with this.”
Adams said the cart path project was planned to be completed in three phases, but after speaking with MSA Professional Services, city officials want to do more research on whether it would be cheaper to finish the project all at once or do it gradually.
City officials also voted unanimously to table the Asbury Road traffic study until the fall. Adams said more time will give the city the a chance to complete a traffic study along the Southwest Arterial, which might affect the route the city takes when it begins the Asbury Road construction project.
“We’ve always known we would want to know the impact of the Southwest Arterial,” he said.