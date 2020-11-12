FARLEY, Iowa — A Dubuque County man recently was sentenced to two years in prison for a sex crime.
Moises G. Suarez, 38, of Farley, entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Suarez original charges included third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.
Court documents state that the sexual assault occurred in November 2019 at a residence in Farley. Documents state that Suarez lied to lure a woman into a room, locked the door and raped her.
Suarez told investigators that he had sex with the woman after she propositioned him, but he denied that he forced her, according to documents.
In addition to his prison time, Suarez's sentence includes registering as a sex offender for 10 years after he is released.