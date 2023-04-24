PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville has received national recognition for its work in reducing environmental impacts and promoting environmental education.
The school was named a 2023 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School in the postsecondary category, according to a press release.
Nationwide, 26 schools, 11 districts and four postsecondary institutions received the Green Ribbon designation for their “innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness and ensure effective sustainability education,” according to the release. UW-P was nominated for the award by the University of Wisconsin System.
The release states that several university achievements and initiatives played a role in earning the designation, including a 2.4-megawatt solar array, waste minimization efforts, use of locally-grown food in dining halls, over 200 acres of natural recreation area and academic programs in environmental and sustainability-related fields.
“This award reaffirms our commitment to creating a culture of sustainability at UW-Platteville, and it is a testament to the collective efforts of so many faculty, staff and students across campus,” Dr. Tammy Evetovich, interim chancellor, said in the release.
