A story about a drug arrest at a Dubuque residence was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Feb. 21 and Sunday:

1.) Authorities: Dubuque man arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana, $200,000 cash

2.) Authorities ID 2 found dead in residence near Galena

3.) Longtime HTLF executive retiring, says company will move headquarters from Dubuque

4.) Dubuque restaurant owner a semifinalist for top chef in Midwest

5.) Authorities: Employee of Dubuque County business made $23,000 in unauthorized purchases

6.) Dubuque doctor accused of failing to provide appropriate care agrees to citation, monitoring

7.) Documents: Woman arrested in Epworth for falsely claiming $18,000 in unemployment benefits

8.) U.S. 20 project in East Dubuque to kick off in May

9.) Organizers: Event featuring former MLB stars won’t be held in Dyersville in 2022

10.) Delaware County Fair announces concert featuring Vanilla Ice, ’90s stars

Tags

Recommended for you