At least 20 deaths at one Dubuque nursing home have been linked to COVID-19, a stark example of the deadly toll of the coronavirus that is being found in climbing numbers of long-term-care centers statewide.
Luther Manor Communities has had at least 20 of the more than 1,000 deaths of long-term-care center residents statewide linked to COVID-19.
But as reflected in obituaries and interviews, families overwhelmingly praised the local institution and its staff for warm and compassionate care, even encouraging people to make a donation in honor of their deceased loved ones.
“I feel sorry for those who have to care for them,” said Virginia Gordon, whose 90-year-old husband, Gene, a renowned architect, died Oct. 27 from COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s disease. “They’ve done a wonderful job. … I pray for them.”
INFECTION CONTROL
At the start of the pandemic, Luther Manor Communities closed to visitors, staff donned face masks and gowns, and residents started taking meals in their rooms.
In June, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals surveyed the facility, concluding that it was in compliance with all federally recommended COVID-19 infection control practices.
The first cases of COVID-19 at the facility were reported during the week of Oct. 15. Shortly thereafter, a resident with COVID-19 died, according to county death records.
In total, 82 residents and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Forty-four have recovered, and the facility has not had a new infection in more than two weeks, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“It happened so quickly,” said Janet Warren, executive director of Luther Manor Communities. “Every day, we’re trying to understand what we can do better.”
While people ages 80 and older only constitute 5% of all confirmed infections in Iowa, that demographic comprises more than half of all deaths linked to COVID-19. Pathogens also can spread rapidly through congregate housing, in which residents live in close proximity and are attended to by staff who travel among rooms.
Not all residents with COVID-19 contracted the coronavirus at Luther Manor Communities.
The facility recently began accepting patients from local hospitals, a service that the facility implemented to ease the strain on health care resources.
Warren did not readily have data on Tuesday indicating if any of those patients were among those who died.
Looking back, she is unsure of the outbreak’s point of origin. The facility has traced contacts, but Warren declined to publicly speculate on the matter.
“We’re all exposed every day,” Warren said. “Knowingly or unknowingly.”
TRYING
Although the outbreak has ended at Luther Manor, the emotional toll that the deaths have exacted on staff has been heart-wrenching, Warren said.
The deaths occurred over the course of just four weeks.
“We have had residents we have known for a long, long time, and it’s really hard,” she said. “We’re watching out for employees and helping them process.”
Their charges each had a story. In residents’ younger years, some were farmers, and others, teachers. One was a cleric and another an engineer.
Most needed help managing chronic conditions, such as heart disease or dementia, which doctors said contributed to their deaths.
“The older and more frail population, when they are exposed to COVID, it’s a lot harder on them,” Warren said.
Resident Eugene Skinner, 95, died on Nov. 4.
The former John Deere machinist, military veteran and bowling Hall of Famer hoped to live to 100, said his daughter Connie Riedl. Skinner tried to fight off his infection and gave it his all. Riedl appreciates the care he received.
“Once (COVID-19) hit, it just went through the whole place,” she said. “I don’t know what else they could do.”
NURSING HOMES HIT
Luther Manor Communities is far from alone in dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Nearly 150 Iowa long-term-care centers had active outbreaks as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, with a combined nearly 4,700 residents positive with COVID-19. Six of those outbreaks were in Dubuque County. The state considers an outbreak to be at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1,008 residents of long-term-care facilities died with COVID-19 as a contributing factor.
During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged the increase in outbreaks. She said she believes she has been aggressive in trying to prevent them but admitted that, with widespread community transmission, the virus is finding its way into nursing homes and other facilities.
In an update provided on Nov. 18, the State of Wisconsin reported having 811 active COVID-19 investigations in long-term care facilities. In that state, an investigation is launched when a facility records a single COVID-19 case.
As of Tuesday, the state reported that at least 27% of its more than 3,000 deaths — or about 840 deaths — had been tied to long-term-care facilities. However, 46% of COVID-19-related deaths had not been classified as being in a group housing situation — such as a nursing home — or not.
In Illinois, 86 of the state’s 102 counties had at least one active outbreak at a long-term center as of Tuesday. Nearly 5,800 related deaths in the state have been residents of such facilities.