MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Jackson County elected officials could see a salary increase next year, with a greater boost for the county auditor than other positions, if the Board of Supervisors approves a recommendation by the county Compensation Board.
At a recent meeting, the seven members of the Compensation Board unanimously approved a recommendation for a salary increase of 5.25% for the county supervisors, attorney, sheriff, recorder and treasurer, with a 7.5% increase for the county auditor.
Compensation Board Member Neil Harrison, who proposed the increased rates following discussion at the board's meeting, said the county auditor's salary is currently equal to that of the county treasurer and recorder, at $67,638.
He and several other board members felt the auditor's duties called for a greater salary increase for that position. He said 40 counties in the state pay their auditor more than their county recorder and treasurer.
Harrison said board members will reconvene on Dec. 13 and review their recommended salary increase for the county sheriff to ensure it aligns with a new state law. Under that law, county sheriffs must be paid a rate comparable to that of state patrol command officers and city police chiefs in municipalities of similar population to that of the county.
Harrison said board members also might review other salary recommendations at that time.