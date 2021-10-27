GALENA, Ill. — City of Galena officials will seek proposals to install a multi-meter paid parking system in hopes of mitigating parking problems, while waiting until a later date to decide whether to allow outdoor dining next year.
City Council members discussed both topics at a meeting this week. More than 30 people attended, with nearly a dozen addressing the council on the issues of outdoor dining and parking concerns. Most were in favor of maintaining outdoor dining next summer, though many asked the council to modify it.
Lisa Bastian, owner of From Head to Toe Sportswear at 302 S. Main St., offered a list of recommended changes to the outdoor dining program. These included limiting the length of the season, requiring that outdoor tables be used for dining at least six to seven days a week and mandating that tables be placed only in front of the restaurant unless a neighboring business agrees.
Other business owners voiced concerns that outdoor dining limits access to certain stores.
“I have a customer base that’s a little bit older, and they can’t get to my store or stores in my area,” said Darlene Trilk, of Towne Rebel Clothing and Home Décor at 210 N. Main St. “We are, most of the time, walking items to their cars for them so they can buy from me.”
This year’s outdoor dining program, which ended for the season on Sunday, prohibited parking or vehicle traffic in the 100 block, 200 block and part of the 300 block of North Main Street. This eliminated about 100 parking spaces, which also sparked concern over the summer.
However, many proponents spoke favorably about the positive atmosphere created by outdoor dining.
“I have never been stopped so many times in all the years I’ve lived here in Galena by perfect strangers … who say, ‘Is this how it always looks? This is amazing. This is charming,’” said Angela DeVere, executive director of the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce.
Representatives from restaurants such as Bread & Vine Bakery and Galena Brewing Co. also touted the increased revenue generated by outdoor dining.
Council members ultimately decided to postpone making a decision on whether to allow outdoor dining next year. City Administrator Mark Moran said the issue likely will be on the agenda for the Nov. 8 meeting.
However, council members voted unanimously to allow the city to send out a request for proposals for multi-meter parking stations and enforcement solutions.
According to council documents, the city proposes paid parking on Main and Commerce streets as well as the side streets in between them. Motorists could pay via credit card at a pay station or by cell phone with a mobile pay option.
The city currently has three paid parking lots, but all other on-street downtown parking is free, generally with a three-hour limit.
While rates would be subject to change, the city tentatively would enforce metered parking from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Parking for the first 15 minutes would be free, with the first three hours thereafter costing $1.50 per hour on Main Street and $1 per hour on Commerce Street and the side streets. Each subsequent hour would be $2.50 or $2, respectively.
Council Members Robert Hahn and Jerry Westemeier both expressed hope that paid parking would curb the tendency of business owners and employees to park on Main and Commerce streets and take up spaces where visitors park.
“I’ve had a lot of calls on that from some businesses, and they feel that the only way to stop owners and workers from parking on Main Street is to go this route,” Hahn said.
City officials anticipate that enforcement of metered parking would require at least two new personnel: a parking manager and an enforcement officer.
Proposals would be due by Jan. 28, and city officials then would decide whether to pursue a metered parking system based on the proposals received.