A police officer who became a mother as a teenager advocated for pregnant women to consider adoption instead of abortion Thursday in Dubuque.
Evie West, a police officer from Cleveland, Tenn., shared her story of teenage motherhood and choosing adoption for her second son during events hosted by Dubuque County Right to Life Inc., at a luncheon at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club and at the University of Dubuque.
West gave birth to her first child when she was 16. She recalled facing the difficult decision of choosing whether to go through with a pregnancy or receive an abortion when she got pregnant again while in college.
Ultimately, she gave birth to her second son and put him up for adoption, a decision she now feels was the right one.
“I think everyone deserves a chance at life,” West said. “If you get pregnant, adoption is an option.”
Augustine Payne, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life, said West’s story provides young women with an example of choosing to go through with a pregnancy and still finding success in life.
“Her story is a powerful testimony of finding a way when faced with a difficult situation,” Payne said.
West’s events in Dubuque came following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. The new ruling gives states discretion to determine how abortion will be regulated, and the issue has played a key role in campaigns at the state and federal level ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
While abortion remains legal in Illinois, health care providers in Wisconsin are banned from performing the procedure under a formerly dormant state law enacted in 1849 that outlaws most abortions.
Iowa District Court of Polk County is expected to decide today whether to lift an injunction on a state law that would ban abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, which typically occurs six weeks into a pregnancy.
‘Listen to my story’
West’s anti-abortion stance was solidified during her youth, even as she experienced the difficulties of being a single mother facing another unexpected pregnancy.
While she described her early childhood in California as happy and relatively carefree, West said things changed when she was 12 years old and her mother lost her job, forcing the family to take West out of private school and move her to a public school.
“Probably 80% or 85% of the kids at that school were gang members,” West said. “I had no idea of anything about gangs.”
To avoid violence and bullying, West chose to become involved with a local gang, which introduced her to a life of drug use and sex. That led to her first pregnancy when she was 16.
After her son was born, West said, her volatile lifestyle didn’t change, and West’s parents eventually forced her from their home and enrolled her in a school in Tennessee.
It was there that West said her life changed. She enrolled in a private Christian university, grew stronger in her faith and chose to set her life on the right path.
However, shortly after restarting her life in her new home, West discovered she once again was pregnant.
“I was honestly mad at God,” she said. “It was like, ‘Seriously. You knew my life was going to change here. Why would you let this happen?’”
West said she believed another child would ruin what recently had appeared to be a bright future and initially chose to receive an abortion.
However, after learning more about the procedure, she decided she couldn’t go through with it and chose to give birth and put the baby up for adoption.
West went on to finish college and secure a job as a police officer, a position she has held for 21 years. She said she hopes her story can show young women that having a child doesn’t mean an end to their future.
“When women come to me and say, ‘I am pregnant, I have no other option than to have an abortion,’ I say, ‘Listen to my story and choose life because life is always the best choice,’” West said.
Suzanne Lansing, a Dubuque resident who listened to West’s speech, said she was moved by her story.
“I thought it was really powerful,” Lansing said. “To hear about someone else go through an experience like that is very moving.”
‘A slap in the face’
West’s speaking events Thursday also drew opposition from abortion-rights advocates. During her speech at UD, about 30 people gathered on the campus to protest against the university hosting the event.
Camryn Kelter, a nursing student at UD who helped organize the protest, said she was disappointed the school would allow someone to advocate on campus for a position that opposes what she sees as a human right.
“This feels like a slap in the face to women on campus,” she said. “This is happening two weeks before an election when a lot is on the line.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, UD President Jeffrey Bullock said in a statement that as an institution of higher learning, UD has a responsibility to host conversation topics that might be controversial at times.
“This is not an endorsement of any topic or political position,” he said in the statement. “Rather, it is our responsibility to be a space that hosts the free and civil exchange of ideas that is a central feature of our democracy. The university receives many requests to open our doors to individuals, community groups and political leaders, not all of which are approved by our administration. We will continue to strive to be a place that values the free and civil exchange of ideas for the university, and for the tri-state community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.