A police officer who became a mother as a teenager advocated for pregnant women to consider adoption instead of abortion Thursday in Dubuque.

Evie West, a police officer from Cleveland, Tenn., shared her story of teenage motherhood and choosing adoption for her second son during events hosted by Dubuque County Right to Life Inc., at a luncheon at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club and at the University of Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.