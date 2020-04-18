A majority of Dubuque City Council members want to put the brakes on a push toward automated trash collection.
Some say the measure is poorly timed as the city braces for revenue losses and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, while others cite a lack of public engagement.
“The elimination of (a fee increase) does not make this a no-cost option,” Council Member Brett Shaw said. “(Collection) is not free, and our residents will still bear the cost of that.”
Other city officials counter that the switch to automation would save money through reduced worker injuries and compensation claims and delay the need to add staff and equipment as the city grows.
“That allows the city to collect more garbage with the same workforce because of the efficiencies of using that (robotic) arm,” said Mayor Roy Buol.
He also said the pandemic has highlighted employee concerns about touching contaminated trash and being exposed to coronavirus and other diseases.
Council members listened to a revised proposal this week during the last round of departmental budget presentations as city leaders work toward finalizing the city budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Council members are scheduled to meet on Thursday, April 23, to adopt the budget and decide whether to approve the new proposal.
City staff has eliminated a previously proposed increase to the city’s monthly solid waste collection fee. Instead, the automation cost would be covered, in part, by projected savings from changes to workers’ compensation and lower fuel prices. Instead of using cash, the city would borrow, spreading the cost over 10 years.
Staff, too, now propose phasing in the implementation of automated collection over the next three years. The price tag for that also has been revised to about $850,000 over three years, rather than $1.9 million.
The new proposal includes an option to have a 34-gallon trash cart, which would become the new standard at a cost of $15.62 per month, instead of the originally proposed 48-gallon cart.
Rather, the city would add a 48-gallon cart as a new option citywide at a cost of $17.22 per month. Residents could opt for larger 64- and 94-gallon carts at the current monthly rates.
Residents would be required to use city carts, with exceptions made for residents in areas of the city where doing so is not possible due to terrain, said Public Works Director John Klostermann.
Exceptions and special collection options would be available for the frail and disabled and residents who only put out one small trash bag per week for collection, Klostermann said.
Officials estimate about 15,000 out of 20,000 households receiving city trash and recycling services — or 74% of existing collection routes — would be accessible for automated pickup.
Areas where hills, narrow streets and on-street parking will prevent automated collection would be serviced as normal, with semi-automated collection, Sainci said.
The proposal has received strong opposition from a citizen advisory board, which has twice voted overwhelmingly to recommend that council members table the measure.
“All of the calls I’ve received, all of the emails I have received have been against this proposal,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh. “A lot of people are saying they don’t feel they’ve had the chance to provide the input they’d like to be able to provide. The thing that concerns me is this perception that this proposal is being rushed.”
Council Members David Resnick and Laura Roussell, too, said more public engagement was needed.
Council Member Ric Jones supports the switch. He applauded city staff for making changes to the proposal that he argues make the measure “more palatable to citizens.”
“This is about, how do we safely and better pick up the material?” Jones said. “And if it works one place, that’s one place someone’s not stepping out of a truck into traffic, doing a dangerous lift (and) putting themselves at risk — one place that maybe we could reduce injuries.”
From 2006 to 2019, the city settled nearly $1.3 million worth of workers’ compensation claims for the top 10 injuries suffered by solid waste collection employees, according to city documents.
But injuries reported by solid waste employees over the past three years amounted to $36,842 in medical costs, for an average of roughly $12,000 per year — or less than 1% of the current solid waste budget.
Shaw and Cavanagh argue city staff and a city-hired consultant have failed to clearly quantify the reduction in work-related injuries the city would see as a result of automation.
Still, Jones said he feels Dubuque is behind the ball.
“Every other city of substance that I’ve been to lately uses automated collection as a matter of routine,” he said. “We’re about a decade late to the party here.”