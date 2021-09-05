With every touchdown, four members of the University of Iowa Alumni Band lifted their instruments at Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar in Dubuque Saturday afternoon.
Leaping to his feet to join as they finished was David Scholl, whose strikes of the cymbals rang through the courtyard where a packed crowd of University of Iowa fans gathered to watch the team’s first football game this season.
“It’s an honor,” Scholl said.
Scholl is not a regular cymbal player or member of the band — he was plucked from the crowd and handed the cymbals before the game. The Dubuque native now lives in Atlanta, Ga., but came back to visit family and celebrate his 50th birthday.
“It’s great to come back to my hometown and to see all the Hawkeye fans together,” Scholl said.
The band, which included Jay Kahn, Jeff Eagan, Merrill Crawford and Micki Marolf, all played on the field when they were in college in the 1960s and ’70s.
Former University of Iowa linebacker Tom Rusk said that the outdoor environment with the band playing and the crowd cheering together for the team reminded him of watching games at Kinnick Stadium.
The crowd congregated around a 16-foot television, eyes glued to the game on the screen. Manager John Finn said the courtyard was packed during the Field of Dreams game several weeks ago, as well.
Dolphin spent the day at the stadium press box, but his voice rang out over the radio inside the bar, where smaller groups huddled around televisions.
“It’s very humbling,” Dolphin said. “Before I got this job — voice of the Hawkeyes — I was in Dubuque radio for many years.”
Dolphin said that when he’s at the bar, people often come up and tell him that he announced at their high school games.
“I probably called two generations of football, baseball and softball (in Dubuque),” Dolphin said.
The bar hopes to become a popular venue on gamedays. Before the Hawkeyes game, visitors watched the University of Wisconsin-Madison take on Penn State University.
“I think the difference maker for us is the courtyard with a jumbotron,” Dolphin said during a phone interview before the game.
The five Pitz siblings were some of the people who came out to fill the courtyard, cheering and jumping up after seeing two touchdowns in the first quarter.
Mike, Pat and Jeff Pitz and Paula Quen and Linda Palmer all grew up in Dubuque. Now only Pat and Jeff Pitz still live in the area. The other three moved to Arizona.
“It couldn’t be better,” Quen said as Palmer and Jeff Pitz clinked their drinks together.
The siblings reunited as a group for the first time in 22 years this week to honor their deceased father. They came out to the bar because all are Hawkeyes fans and they wanted a good spot to watch the game together.
“It’s exceeded our expectations with the band being here and the group, the atmosphere, the crowd,” Jeff Pitz said.