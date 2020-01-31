SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department sponsors the event.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). 12:05 p.m. performance by Chuck Bregman, piano. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund. Metered parking. Free.
Josh Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Mississippi Duo, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Tom Cotter, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Saturday
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Iowa.
Gettin Into It with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
JaCi Leigh, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Searchlight Soul, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Shesh Besh, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Statue of Liberty, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Tony Schmitt and JJ Schmitz, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9 a.m. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock. For those 18 and older.