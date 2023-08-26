Dubuque Community School District officials will host three community information meetings on a $150 million bond referendum that will be on the November election ballot.
A press release states that the sessions will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Bryant Elementary School
Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Eisenhower Elementary School
Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Marshall Elementary School
Recommended for you
The meetings will feature information on projects included in the bond referendum, which include a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools. According to the release, the new building would replace the Washington and Jefferson middle school buildings while "ensuring access to similar, high-quality facilities for all middle school students in the district."
Other projects to be funded by the bond include the addition of air conditioning to all district schools currently without it, construction of a gymnasium addition to Eisenhower Elementary School, construction of a baseball and softball complex and land acquisition for a potential future elementary school.
At each meeting, the team from Invision Architecture, with whom the district has been working on the consolidation process, will give an overview of the projects. Staff also will discuss the financial impacts of the bond, which officials have stated will not cause the district’s overall tax levy rate to change.