For the second year in a row, Wahlert Catholic High School’s dance team claimed the crown at the state competition.
The Dubuque school’s dance team took first in both Class V jazz and Class II contemporary at Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association’s 2023 state championships, held last week in Des Moines.
“It is extremely rewarding to see the students’ reactions and just know that all that hard work totally paid off,” said Wahlert coach Jenna Freiburger. “We compete against really good teams, so to be able to come through and push through and beat them again was just an amazing accomplishment.”
Several other local schools also saw top-three finishes at state, including Dubuque Senior High School, whose color guard took first place in Class III. The team also earned a Judge’s Choice award for their performance day, an honor Senior has not received for 13 years, according to head coach Anna Barry.
“Not only did they get first place, they were a favorite performance of the day, which was unexpected, and the kids are still talking about it today,” she said Monday. “ … We always walk in with the attitude that you need to put down on the floor what you want, and I think they put everything on the floor.”
Wahlert senior Isabel Ungs, who was selected to receive a $1,000 Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association scholarship, said she was proud of how her team improved over the past four years.
“My freshman year and sophomore year, we were placing sixth and fifth. Now we’re placing first, and it’s been cool to see the team transform,” said Ungs. “ … The thing I love most about the Wahlert dance team is the amazing people on it. We all come from different (dance) studios, but at Wahlert, we are able to dance as a group, and it’s so cool watching how we can bring our various skills and techniques together, even though we were all trained in different ways.”
Western Dubuque High School’s dance team placed second in Class VII hip hop.
“We have a fairly young team, experience-wise, and we just had a plan that we would gain confidence with our consistency from practice,” said Western Dubuque coach Melissa Ehrisman. “We did just that, and … even though we fell short of our goal of the state title, we put everything we had into it.”
The Cascade Junior/Senior High School dance team took second place in Class V pom and third place Class III hip hop.
“They really performed one of the best they’ve performed that pom routine to date, so we were very happy with that,” said co-coach Laura Ryan. “Both routines challenged our girls from a technical aspect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.