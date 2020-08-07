DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After Iowa bars, event centers and taprooms shuttered with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers began purchasing most of their libations with at-home consumption in mind.
A pivot to canned beverages put the supply chain in a crunch and left breweries, large and small, to rapidly redirect the flow of alcohol.
“Every brewer on the planet realized that canning was the way to go in order to make up for lost revenue,” said Carol Miller, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville.
A national survey of craft brewers indicated that establishments experienced more than 8% growth in to-go sales from March through May, even as net beer sales declined more than 20%, according to Brewers Association, a Boulder, Colo., trade group.
Textile, like many breweries in the tri-state region, took to dispensing orders in “crowlers” — 32-ounce cans, often filled and sealed on-site — or in 19.2- or 16-ounce variants.
Just days before Iowa Gov. Kim Rey-nolds closed bars on March 17, Backpocket Brewing Co. began canning beverages in house, a serendipitous business plan that had been in the pipeline for months.
“It’s the single best thing we’ve produced,” said co-owner Jake Simmons, who oversees the brewery’s Dubuque taproom.
The company also has a production facility and taproom in Coralville, Iowa.
The pandemic shifted Backpocket’s production from kegged brews to packaged products — with cans and bottles increasing from about 40% of total production in March to 70% currently.
MAKING A TWIST
While Iowa breweries were permitted to reopen in May, many socially wary customers still had a taste for aluminum, and the beverage industry is clambering to catch up.
Ball Corp., the world’s largest manufacturer of metal beverage containers, adjusted production as customers stocked up on bulk packages of beer, soft drinks, sparkling water and spiked seltzers. The canned beverage market grew 4% through April, the company reported in a quarterly earnings call.
“The biggest challenge for us will be supplying such demand until we can get our additional capacity online,” said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Fisher. “The volume is coming largely from more traditional packs for home consumption, and that has not been the focus of our capacity-adds in the short term.”
Presently, almost all Backpocket Brewing packaged products come in cans, so the company finds itself competing with large beverage companies for limited stock.
“What was a simple to-do-list task now (involves) calling several suppliers and ultimately trying to get them to do you a favor,” Simmons said. “It becomes a full-time job just to run around and gather up the supplies to do the job.”
One Colorado wholesaler, Crowler Nation, warns customers that placing orders in excess of 450 cans could take as long as three weeks to process, not including transit time.
Backpocket’s managing partner, Aaron Vargas, said a truckload of cans normally would take six to eight weeks to arrive, but an order he placed in early February did not arrive until late June, leading him on a hunt for multiple suppliers.
Dimensional Brewing Co., of Dubuque, also stimulated customers’ taste buds with canned to-go beverages to the point that the company is developing a permanent canning line.
Co-owner Tom Rauen said he hopes to enter into production by Oct. 1 but lags in shipping remain troublesome.
“You want to find a supplier that is somewhat close, so you’re not paying a ton in freight,” he added.
BIG BRAND PROBLEMS
Grocers also have witnessed the trickle-down effect of bottlenecks, experiencing sporadic shortages of popular macro brews such as Coors and Miller Lite.
“Just about everything is getting to the point where anything in a can is hard to come by,” said Jeff Reiter, general manager at Eagle Country Market in Dubuque. “That new Busch Light Apple, … Dubuque doesn’t have any.”
Brands with a large market share tend to be cheaper, and budget-minded consumers are evaluating their options, said Jake Bender, manager of the Fennimore, Wis., location of Bender’s Foods, a tri-state-area grocery chain.
During the shutdown, sales of 30-packs of canned beers increased by 21% and 24-packs by 20%, according to a Nielsen survey that compared the preceding year ending Feb. 29, 2020, to the seven-week period that ended April 18. Additionally, nearly 70% of survey respondents indicated they intend to stick with known beer brands.
“They would rather get a 30-pack of something familiar because they aren’t coming back to the store,” Bender said. “They are only making one or two trips a week when they used to make five or six.”
Amid the disruptions, Miller, of Textile Brewing Co., still manages.
“All these supply chain issues … can be handled by pre-ordering extras, stockpiling and ordering faster than you normally would,” she said.