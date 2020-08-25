Table Mound Elementary School students stood on orange dots spaced 6 feet apart on Monday as they waited to go inside on the first day of school.
But even though Tristan Hiatt’s superhero-themed mask was a little itchy and he had to do a lot of standing before he could enter the building, the new fifth grader was thrilled to be back at school.
“I really miss school,” he said. “I missed the playground. I missed the basketball court.”
Thousands of local students headed back to the classroom Monday as the Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts and Holy Family Catholic Schools marked their first day of classes, along with students in many other area districts.
It had been more than five months since Iowa schools closed their buildings in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, staff and administrators have instituted a variety of new protocols to help mitigate the virus’ spread.
Students and educators say those changes will take some getting used to, but they feel good about the new school year and being back on campus.
“I think there’s definitely a lot of anticipation,” said Matthew Hull, principal at Table Mound. “I think people really want to do their best to keep everyone safe.”
A new routine
After lining up outside, Table Mound students walked into the building past a sign on the front door that said “mask up please” and a desk in the entryway with a bottle of hand sanitizer and extra face masks.
The hallway was marked with Xs made from blue tape, each 6 feet apart to help students walk along the edges of the hall and to indicate where they should stand if they are stopped.
Hull told students during morning announcements that he was excited to see them but that, of course, this year will look different. They will wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and use plenty of hand sanitizer.
He told students that teachers will remind them of new rules and go over those procedures.
“I know we can do it,” Hull told students.
Students such as fifth grader Samantha Wlochal said they were happy to be back at school. Fourth grader Raelyn Dolphin said she was excited to see everyone, even if she can’t see all of her friends because students are currently rotating between in-person and remote learning days.
She said wearing a face covering as required by the district is different, but that it wasn’t too bad so far.
“It does get a little hot, though ... but I’m happy we’ll at least get a couple of breaks with the masks off,” she said.
She said many of the changes around mitigating COVID-19 were ones that she was expecting.
“I think it’s a good idea,” she said. “It’s just a way to keep our distance so no one gets sick.”
Getting adjusted
As students at Table Mound were learning the ropes of the school year, students in other schools also were settling into their new routine.
Western Dubuque High School students started out the day watching a video explaining the different changes in place this year, Principal Jacob Feldmann said.
Students are required to wear masks, and school staff spread out desks in classrooms and made changes to lunch periods to minimize potential exposures to COVID-19.
Feldmann said students overall did a good job observing new procedures and that, other than the typical first-day anxieties, they seemed ready to be back.
“When they came in, the energy in the building from our kids — they were anxious, but they were excited to be here — and that’s what we’re all about,” he said.
At Wahlert Catholic High School, teachers have removed as much unnecessary furniture from their rooms as possible to spread out desks in the classroom. Principal Ron Meyers said he figured desks are 4 to 5 feet apart in most classrooms.
School leaders also reduced the capacity of the cafeteria and will put some Wahlert students in the Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School lunch area to help space students out.
“We’ve been working with this all summer,” Meyers said. “Some of this stuff is becoming second nature.”
Junior Marco Morel said he was glad to be back to in-person learning. Holy Family required students to participate in virtual instruction while buildings were closed, but it wasn’t the same, he said.
“I really am happy we’re finally back in person,” he said.
Wahlert juniors Tessa Berning and Alaina Stecklein said the requirement for students and staff to wear face coverings made them both feel safer while they were back in school.
Alaina said social distancing can be challenging during passing periods when students move freely through the halls, but she feels better because everyone is wearing masks. She said it was hard to breathe at first in a mask but that she had been adjusting.
“I’m fine now,” Alaina said. “I can breathe. I’m not as focused on it.”
She said that while the desks are spread farther apart than usual, many aspects of the school day are still familiar.
“Other than that, the environment is still the same ... just more hand sanitizer,” Alaina said.