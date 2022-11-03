PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes told a Platteville crowd Wednesday that he aims to hold big corporations accountable if elected to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Barnes was greeted by more than 100 supporters who packed Driftless Market, cheering for the Democratic candidate’s bid against Wisconsin’s Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the Nov. 8 election.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.