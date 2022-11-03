PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes told a Platteville crowd Wednesday that he aims to hold big corporations accountable if elected to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Barnes was greeted by more than 100 supporters who packed Driftless Market, cheering for the Democratic candidate’s bid against Wisconsin’s Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the Nov. 8 election.
Barnes said the U.S. needed to reform regulations on big business and big agriculture and described this election as a “fight for our future.”
“I think about how unfortunate it is for my generation, as a millennial, to be slated to be worse off than my parents’ generation, which has happened before — that it was easier for my granddad to get into the middle class after World War II than people my age,” he said. “We’ve seen so many of our small, family farmers get squeezed out by large, corporate monopolies.”
Barnes said rising inflation had revealed a “broken” system.
“Things are getting tougher for people, whether it’s rising costs at the gas pump, while at the same time oil companies and executives are making record profits, or the larger grocery store chains making record profits by charging us record prices at the grocery store,” he said. “The system is truly broken.”
After his speech, Barnes told reporters that the Senate has the power to reduce that inequality.
“What we need is a majority together that is willing to hold these companies accountable for price gouging,” he said. “We also need to bring good-paying jobs back here to this country. Ron Johnson says, ‘Why build things in America if we can build them in China for dirt cheap?’ That takes away American opportunity and jobs and also creates all sorts of supply-chain issues.”
In response, Johnson’s campaign said Barnes’ policies would make Wisconsin “less prosperous and less safe.”
“Mandela Barnes is a far-left extremist who supports all the (President Joe) Biden economic policies that have led to record-high inflation, and Barnes also wants to defund the police and release half the prison population,” spokesman Ben Voelkel said.
Regarding crime, Barnes said Johnson had “pointed fingers, but not lifted a finger” and that parents deserve to not fear gun violence in schools. Barnes linked crime rates to economic problems.
“We know when we invest in good-paying jobs (and) we have good schools to send our children to, we see less instances of crime,” Barnes said. “When my grandfather moved here after World War II, he had a good job and a safe city. When factories like his closed their doors and moved their operations overseas, that’s when we saw a decline in opportunity and a rise in crime and violence.”
Bob Trine, of Platteville, said he had grown concerned with the behavior of Johnson and like-minded Republicans.
“I look at this as a sort of make-or-break time in the (country), with the behavior that reflects morals I can’t buy into — things like lies and violence,” he said. “A lot of that boils down to greed and self-interest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.