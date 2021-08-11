Sorry, an error occurred.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado briefly touched down tonight in southwest Wisconsin. However, early reports indicated that damage was minimal.
Meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny said a tornado touched down at 6:15 p.m. about "5 miles east/northeast of Mineral Point." The touchdown was observed by a trained spotter.
Zapotocny said that early reports indicate the tornado's time on the ground was brief.
"Usually when the term 'touchdown' is used, it means the tornado came down and went right back up," she said.
A man who answered the phone at Iowa County Sheriff's Department, who declined to provide his name, said the department had not received any reports of injuries or damage as of 7:15 p.m.